mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Summer Salad Dressing Is Packed With Healthy Fat, Fiber, & Antioxidants

This Summer Salad Dressing Is Packed With Healthy Fat, Fiber, & Antioxidants

Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
Registered Dietitian By Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
Registered Dietitian
Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE, is a board-certified Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, and a healthy weight loss and mindset coach.
This RD's 4-Ingredient Dressing Makes Any Salad Go From Meh To Mouthwatering

Image by Harald Walker / Stocksy

August 9, 2021 — 21:24 PM

If the mere thought of eating a salad for lunch bores you, I get it! All too often, people mistake salads for sad bowls of flavorless greens and drab "fat-free" dressing. But there's way more to a salad that that!

You can load up your base of leafy greens with hearty grains, flavorful proteins, crunchy nuts or seeds, and yes: a very fat-filled dressing. If the thought has piqued your interested, read on to find out the health benefits and how to make my blueberry summer salad dressing, full of healthy fats and fiber.

Why I love this recipe.

This nutrient-rich blueberry salad dressing is easy to make—with just four ingredients, you can have a sweet and fresh condiment for your favorite salad.

The main ingredient, blueberries, have been called nature’s best candy and are a delectable summer fruit. In fact, berries are one of the highest-fiber fruits, that are also rich in anti-inflammatory antioxidants. One cup of blueberries offers nearly four grams of fiber, meets 24% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C, and 36% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin K.

Fiber helps you stay fuller, longer, along with a myriad of metabolic benefits, including supporting the digestive system, maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar balance.

If you don’t have fresh berries, no problem! Frozen berries are just as nutritious, because they're picked at peak ripeness, then quickly frozen to seal in most nutrients. Just be sure to place your frozen berries in the fridge overnight, so they have time to thaw before making this recipe.

The other key player in this dressing is the olive oil. This brain-healthy, heart-healthy oil is a monounsaturated fat (aka the good kind). It's also high in antioxidants and vitamin E. Extra virgin olive oil is a great option compared to other olive oils since it is least processed and has the greatest nutritional benefits. (To find out how other vegetable oils live up, read mbg's list of the eight healthiest.)

Advertisement

4-ingredient blueberry dressing

Ingredients

  • ½ cup fresh or frozen and thawed blueberries
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • 1 tsp maple syrup
  • Black pepper, to taste

Method

  1. Add ingredients into a blender and puree until smooth.
  2. Keep in the fridge for a few hours for best results. 
  3. Top on your salad and enjoy!
  4. Store in the fridge and use within two the three days (It tastes best cold!)

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE
Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE Registered Dietitian
Adrienne Ngai, R.D., MSc, CDE., is a board-certified Registered Dietitian, Certified Diabetes Educator, and a healthy weight loss and mindset coach. She earned a BSc in Food and...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Wait A Second, Are Probiotics Vegan? Nutrition Experts Gave Us The Lowdown

Brooke Ely Danielson
Wait A Second, Are Probiotics Vegan? Nutrition Experts Gave Us The Lowdown
Food Trends

Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It

Kristine Thomason
Healthier Edible Cookie Dough Is Now A Thing — And We're Not Mad About It
$69.99

Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals to Optimize Well-Being
Integrative Health

Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50

Abby Moore
Just In: This Diet May Lower The Risk Of Heart Disease In Women Over 50
Spirituality

This Supercharged New Moon In Leo Is Asking You To Step Into Your Power

The AstroTwins
This Supercharged New Moon In Leo Is Asking You To Step Into Your Power
Spirituality

This Week Will Turn The Chemistry Up A Notch: Astrologers Explain How To Deal

The AstroTwins
This Week Will Turn The Chemistry Up A Notch: Astrologers Explain How To Deal
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

A 2-Minute Vibrational Healing Meditation For Finding Inner Peace

Shannon Kaiser
A 2-Minute Vibrational Healing Meditation For Finding Inner Peace
Personal Growth

You Heard It Here First: Self-Compassion Is The New Self-Care

Sarah Regan
You Heard It Here First: Self-Compassion Is The New Self-Care
Routines

A 10-Minute Workout For Full-Body Strength (Bonus: It's Entirely On The Floor)

Suki Clements, CPT
A 10-Minute Workout For Full-Body Strength (Bonus: It's Entirely On The Floor)
Beauty

I'm A Supermodel & This Is My Daily Beauty & Wellness Routine

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Supermodel & This Is My Daily Beauty & Wellness Routine
Home

Climbing Plants & Funky Flowers Fill This Jungle-Inspired Home

Emma Loewe
Climbing Plants & Funky Flowers Fill This Jungle-Inspired Home
Beauty

Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says

Alexandra Engler
Bakuchiol Oil vs. Retinol: Which One's Better For Skin? Hear What This Derm Says
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/blueberry-summer-salad-dressing-recipe-to-keep-you

Your article and new folder have been saved!