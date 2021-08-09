This RD's 4-Ingredient Dressing Makes Any Salad Go From Meh To Mouthwatering

This Summer Salad Dressing Is Packed With Healthy Fat, Fiber, & Antioxidants
If the mere thought of eating a salad for lunch bores you, I get it! All too often, people mistake salads for sad bowls of flavorless greens and drab "fat-free" dressing. But there's way more to a salad that that!
You can load up your base of leafy greens with hearty grains, flavorful proteins, crunchy nuts or seeds, and yes: a very fat-filled dressing. If the thought has piqued your interested, read on to find out the health benefits and how to make my blueberry summer salad dressing, full of healthy fats and fiber.
Why I love this recipe.
This nutrient-rich blueberry salad dressing is easy to make—with just four ingredients, you can have a sweet and fresh condiment for your favorite salad.
The main ingredient, blueberries, have been called nature’s best candy and are a delectable summer fruit. In fact, berries are one of the highest-fiber fruits, that are also rich in anti-inflammatory antioxidants. One cup of blueberries offers nearly four grams of fiber, meets 24% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C, and 36% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin K.
Fiber helps you stay fuller, longer, along with a myriad of metabolic benefits, including supporting the digestive system, maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar balance.
If you don’t have fresh berries, no problem! Frozen berries are just as nutritious, because they're picked at peak ripeness, then quickly frozen to seal in most nutrients. Just be sure to place your frozen berries in the fridge overnight, so they have time to thaw before making this recipe.
The other key player in this dressing is the olive oil. This brain-healthy, heart-healthy oil is a monounsaturated fat (aka the good kind). It's also high in antioxidants and vitamin E. Extra virgin olive oil is a great option compared to other olive oils since it is least processed and has the greatest nutritional benefits. (To find out how other vegetable oils live up, read mbg's list of the eight healthiest.)
4-ingredient blueberry dressing
Ingredients
- ½ cup fresh or frozen and thawed blueberries
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1 tsp maple syrup
- Black pepper, to taste
Method
- Add ingredients into a blender and puree until smooth.
- Keep in the fridge for a few hours for best results.
- Top on your salad and enjoy!
- Store in the fridge and use within two the three days (It tastes best cold!)
