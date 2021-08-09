This RD's 4-Ingredient Dressing Makes Any Salad Go From Meh To Mouthwatering

This nutrient-rich blueberry salad dressing is easy to make—with just four ingredients, you can have a sweet and fresh condiment for your favorite salad.

The main ingredient, blueberries, have been called nature’s best candy and are a delectable summer fruit. In fact, berries are one of the highest-fiber fruits, that are also rich in anti-inflammatory antioxidants. One cup of blueberries offers nearly four grams of fiber, meets 24% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C, and 36% of the daily recommended amount of vitamin K.

Fiber helps you stay fuller, longer, along with a myriad of metabolic benefits, including supporting the digestive system, maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar balance.

If you don’t have fresh berries, no problem! Frozen berries are just as nutritious, because they're picked at peak ripeness, then quickly frozen to seal in most nutrients. Just be sure to place your frozen berries in the fridge overnight, so they have time to thaw before making this recipe.

The other key player in this dressing is the olive oil. This brain-healthy, heart-healthy oil is a monounsaturated fat (aka the good kind). It's also high in antioxidants and vitamin E. Extra virgin olive oil is a great option compared to other olive oils since it is least processed and has the greatest nutritional benefits. (To find out how other vegetable oils live up, read mbg's list of the eight healthiest.)