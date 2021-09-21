This Creamy Vegan Cauliflower Chowder Is The Ultimate Healthy Comfort Food

Sometimes, you just want your dinner to be as warming and comforting as a hug—and if there's one food that's always that, it's chowder. But while most hinge on some seafood inclusion, this recipe from Danny Seo's latest cookbook Naturally, Delicious Dinners is totally vegan and gluten-free too.

"Talk about the perfect large pot of soup to make on a snowy day," Seo writes. "This is a creamy dairy-free chowder. It's the oat flour that gives it that thick, creamy consistency." If you don't have oat flour, it's handy enough to DIY if you have rolled oats: Just pop them in a blender or food processor until they turn to a flour texture.

In addition to the chowder recipe itself, Seo also provides directions for tasty toppings to add texture to the dish: some crispy potatoes and a gremolata. The latter is an Italian condiment made of chopped green herbs citrus, sometimes with other flavors (for example, this one features olives for brininess). "Good to know: when making the gremolata, avoid bitter undernotes by making sure to not use the pith of the lemon," advises Seo.

While his accompaniments sound divine, you could always just reach for a slice of fresh homemade bread or another topping, or just enjoy this slightly cheesy (thanks to nutritional yeast) chowder all on its own.