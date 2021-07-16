Hydration Rules: The 4 Facts & Myths You Need To Know About Water

There is nothing on earth as simple as a glass of water. And yet, our habits and understanding regarding H2O are a little murky. Some of us still stubbornly resist hydration, though it could soothe some of our everyday qualms. Others are drinking water based on antiquated advice. That's why we took it upon ourselves to create the hydration rules: a few simple and best practices to get you drinking more water.
The hydration rules start with awareness. If we really understood how fundamental water is physically, mentally, and emotionally, we would stop holding back the river and befriend the faucet. They're also about making hydration easier—and that's where Twinings Cold Infuse™ flavored cold water enhancers come in. Because when your water is infused with subtle herbal and fruity flavors like Watermelon & Mint, drinking water no longer feels like a chore.
Getting into a hydration habit is the No. 1 thing you can do for your wellness, so let's take it one rule at a time.
Rule: How much water should you drink each day? It's different for everyone.
While drinking eight glasses of water per day won't do you any harm, there's not any particular science behind this age-old recommendation. So where did this myth come from? It's theorized to originate from a report released by the Food and Nutrition Board of the National Research Council in 1945... In other words, it's time to update our thinking.
The modern approach: There's not one formula for how much H2O is needed for ideal hydration—instead, listen to your body's thirst cues and drink accordingly. More officially, the U.S. National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine says men should drink about 15.5 cups of water per day; women should drink about 11.5 cups. If that sounds like a lot of water—it is. But meeting that goal is significantly easier with Twinings Cold Infuse™ water enhancers. Just drop a Strawberry & Lemon infuser into your water bottle and enjoy the excitement of flavored water without any sugary ingredients.
Shop this story:
COLD INFUSE™ - STRAWBERRY & LEMON
COLD INFUSE™ - STRAWBERRY & LEMON
COLD INFUSE™ - WATERMELON & MINT
COLD INFUSE™ - WATERMELON & MINT
Rule: The best time to drink water is all day long.
There's a lot of chatter out there around the importance of hydrating first thing in the morning. But studies have proved that drinking water in the early hours doesn't specifically affect our overall hydration levels. Instead, the focus should be on hydrating regularly throughout the entire day. The different flavors of Twinings Cold Infuse™ are an easy way to make that happen. Set a goal to taste two flavors in one day, like the Lemon & Ginger and Peach & Passionfruit (that's two water bottles already!), and sip throughout the day and when you're on the go. These crave-able flavors will keep your mind coming back for more.
Rule: Don't drink too much water.
Yes, it's possible—and it's called hyponatremia, meaning "insufficient salt in the blood." Drinking too much water, in a short period of time, causes the sodium concentration in our blood to fall to dangerously low levels. Because our kidneys can't flush the water out of our bodies fast enough, the excess water dilutes our blood and causes our cells to swell. It's also referred to as "water intoxication," with symptoms of headache, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, and mental fog. Instead of chugging your water bottle all at once, sip your water throughout the day to get the most out of hydration.
Rule: Drink water when you feel thirsty — your body is talking to you.
The key to staying on top of hydration is listening to our body's thirst cues. Scientifically, thirst comes from a rise in plasma osmolality (the body's balance of water to electrolytes) as small as 2%. Experts say that we aren't technically "dehydrated" until we've lost 3% or more of our body weight (or a 5% rise in plasma osmolality), but thirst indicates we're headed in that direction. So, keep a reusable water bottle handy, and when you feel thirsty, pause and make water a priority. Trust us, that won't be hard to do if you have the Twinings Cold Infuse™ Blueberry & Apple nearby.
Shop this story:
COLD INFUSE™ - LEMON & GINGER
COLD INFUSE™ - LEMON & GINGER
COLD INFUSE™ - PEACH & PASSIONFRUIT
COLD INFUSE™ - PEACH & PASSIONFRUIT
COLD INFUSE™ - BLUEBERRY & APPLE
COLD INFUSE™ - BLUEBERRY & APPLE
The bottom line: Listen to your body!
Something we forget in a chaotic and hyper-stimulated world: Our body is constantly talking to us. It's sending us signals and cues for what it needs most. Fatigued? You probably need to lie down. Hungry? Time for a sandwich. Thirsty? Pour up a glass of water and drop in your favorite Twinings Cold Infuse™ flavored cold water enhancer. The hydration rules aren't complex: Drink more water throughout the day, not too much, and make it fun! Listen to your body, and let the H2O flow.