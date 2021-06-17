mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Twinings of London®
PAID CONTENT FOR Twinings of London®

Mood Making: How Drinking More Water Can Benefit Your Emotions

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
Mood Making: How Drinking More Water Can Benefit Your Emotions

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

June 17, 2021 — 7:00 AM

Human emotions have a lot in common with water (follow us here). Just like the ocean, our emotions come in waves — they rise, they fall, and they’re constantly in flow. Perhaps it’s the fact that our bodies are 60% water, but it seems to make intuitive sense that drinking more water greatly benefits our emotions.

Staying fully-quenched is key to our overall well-being, including surfing the tides of our emotions. Research theorizes this is because when our neurons detect dehydration, they also signal the part of our brain regulating mood (like a “warning signal” prompting us to drink up). Mood is our newest motivation to drink more water, and we’re taking that even farther by adding in Twinings Cold Infuse™ flavored water enhancers. These infusers steep our cold water with herbal and fruity flavors (without the sugar or artificial flavors) that mingle with our different mood states. Hydration has never been so central to our state of mind — here’s what we mean:

Water helps us maintain our self-esteem

It takes a lot to keep the boat of our self-esteem afloat — starting with water. In a study by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, participants reported significantly lower esteem with dehydration. And this makes sense: it’s hard to feel good about ourselves if we’re scarce on the elixir of life. Staying on top of hydration is the secret ingredient to maintaining confidence — as is the Strawberry & Lemon Cold Infuse™. Simply drop an infuser into your bottle or glass of water, let it steep for five minutes, and enjoy the subtle, fruity flavor — it tastes a little like feeling on top of the world.

Advertisement

Staying hydrated is connected to focus and vigor

Mood Making: How Drinking More Water Can Benefit Your Emotions

Image by Twinings / mbg Contributor

We’re all-too-familiar with the brain fog that sweeps in after too much coffee, not enough water. Studies have confirmed that dehydration has negative effects on vigor — hard to be a go-getter when we’re running on fumes. However, the same study proved that rehydration improves attention, which, to us, means that staying hydrated is key for staying on top of our work game. The Lemon & Ginger Cold Infuse™ plays right into a sharply focused mood, too. Something about the zing of citrus and spice of ginger makes our brain happy.

Rehydration simply puts us in a better mood

Most of us know (or have been told) that we’re prone to crankiness when we’re dehydrated, but science backs it up. A study by the University of Connecticut’s Human Performance Laboratory tested “total mood disturbance” of participants during hydrated and dehydrated states, evaluating factors like tension, depression, fatigue, vigor, confusion, and anger. When participants were rehydrated (after being dehydrated), their total mood disturbance improved. And we prefer our moods undisturbed, thank you. A glass of water can put us in a good mood, but with the Mango & Passionfruit Cold Infuse™ we’re channeling the laid-back vibes of tropical beach days.

Advertisement

Drinking water helps us feel energized, especially for women.

Research has proven that dehydration causes fatigue, so perhaps that unexplained sleepiness has a cause after all. And while men are certainly susceptible, “diverse changes in mood and symptoms were substantially greater in [dehydrated] females.” Our busy, modern lives leave plenty of ways to fall into fatigue, but dehydration doesn’t have to be one of them. Hydration is about as simple as it gets, but staying on top of it gets a lot easier if it’s fun. And that’s what Twining Cold Infuse™ water enhancers are for. Once you’ve tasted what the Peach & Passionfruit or Blueberry & Apple flavor can do to your water, you’ll look forward to hydrating.

It’s all smooth sailing from here

We know hydration is the most important part of feeling our best — and yet, it often slips our mind. The thing is, settling for dehydration is the same thing as destabilizing our mood. Instead of getting rocked by turbulent emotions before we prioritize some liquid life, what if we stayed ahead of the curb to keep things flowing smoothly? That’s where Twinings Cold Infuse™ water enhancers come in handy. Sometimes all it takes is a bit of flavor to sip your way into a better mood.

Shop this story:

COLD INFUSE™ - PEACH &amp; PASSIONFRUIT

COLD INFUSE™ - PEACH & PASSIONFRUIT

COLD INFUSE™ - PEACH & PASSIONFRUIT

COLD INFUSE™ - MANGO &amp; PASSIONFRUIT

COLD INFUSE™ - MANGO & PASSIONFRUIT

COLD INFUSE™ - MANGO & PASSIONFRUIT

COLD INFUSE™ - STRAWBERRY &amp; LEMON

COLD INFUSE™ - STRAWBERRY & LEMON

COLD INFUSE™ - STRAWBERRY & LEMON

COLD INFUSE™ - LEMON &amp; GINGER

COLD INFUSE™ - LEMON & GINGER

COLD INFUSE™ - LEMON & GINGER

Advertisement
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

5 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly

Kristine Thomason
5 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly
Mental Health

Research Finds Surprising Bonus Mental Health Benefit Of Omega-3s

Sarah Regan
Research Finds Surprising Bonus Mental Health Benefit Of Omega-3s
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Personal Growth

How Self-Fulfilling Prophecies Can Influence Our Behavior & Relationships

Sarah Regan
How Self-Fulfilling Prophecies Can Influence Our Behavior & Relationships
Off-the-Grid

13 *Actually* Sustainable Jewelry Brands To Wear Now & Forever

Emma Loewe
13 *Actually* Sustainable Jewelry Brands To Wear Now & Forever
Beauty

The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups

Alexandra Engler
The Shocking Foods & Drinks That May Be Triggering Rosacea Flare-Ups
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This Functional MD's 7-Point Strategy Could Help You Achieve Optimal Well-Being

Ximena Araya-Fischel, M.A
This Functional MD's 7-Point Strategy Could Help You Achieve Optimal Well-Being
Beauty

Give Your Gift, Then Send Dad Here: 5 Best Men's Grooming Tips From Top Experts

Jamie Schneider
Give Your Gift, Then Send Dad Here: 5 Best Men's Grooming Tips From Top Experts
Functional Food

This Nutritionist-Approved Flour Swap Is Perfect For Gluten-Free Baking

Andrea Jordan
This Nutritionist-Approved Flour Swap Is Perfect For Gluten-Free Baking
Routines

15 Standing Yoga Poses That Will Build Full-Body Strength & Balance

Kristine Thomason
15 Standing Yoga Poses That Will Build Full-Body Strength & Balance
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Biromantic? Defining Identity Outside Of Sex

Stephanie Barnes
What Does It Mean To Be Biromantic? Defining Identity Outside Of Sex
Functional Food

This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It

Emma Loewe
This Edible Algae Is A Great Prebiotic: 11 Tasty Ways To Get It
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mood-making-how-drinking-more-water-can-benefit-your-emotions

Your article and new folder have been saved!