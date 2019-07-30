The 15 Spiritual Practices That Helped Me Overcome Low Self-Esteem

As a teenager, my family moved from Brazil to a town in Florida, and my new high school didn't have any role models that looked like me. My skin was a little darker than most, I had cystic acne, I didn't speak English fluently, I was wearing clothes from a totally different culture, and at some point, I was even wearing blue eye contacts thinking that this would help me to fit it. I based my self-esteem on external circumstances and held on to the belief that if I looked like other people, I would finally feel confident. I would belong.

This sort of thinking continued into my 20s, when I would beat myself up over the smallest mistake. I blamed other people for my emotions and would react to criticism with rage, pointing out other people's flaws as a way to hide my own insecurities. Whenever I accomplished something, the nagging, paralyzing voice would show up again to tell me, "You could do better."

I was physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted—until I realized that I was unintentionally watering the seeds of insecurity, doubt, guilt, shame, fear, and anger each time I believed them to be the truth of who I was.

Being confident in yourself is one of the hardest things to do in a society that cherishes sameness. If you, too, are struggling with low self-esteem, these are the 15 spiritual principles that eventually helped me set the stage for my confidence to grow and blossom: