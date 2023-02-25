Experts also emphasize the importance of proper storage for olive oil. Ideally, you should find a brand that uses a dark-colored bottle, since light can cause the oil to degrade. Store it out of direct sunlight, perhaps in a cabinet, and at room temperature. While it may be most convenient to keep olive oil next to your stovetop, you'll ideally want to keep it away from heat sources, which can cause it to oxidize and go bad slightly faster.