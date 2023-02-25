The primary benefit of using grapeseed oil is that it's a source of Vitamin E (or tocopherol). Vitamin E is a fat-soluble nutrient that functions as an antioxidant in the body and protects cells from damage.

Around 90% of men and 96% of women3 in the US don't get enough of this essential nutrient. Each tablespoon of grapeseed oil contains 3.9 mg of vitamin E, roughly one-third of the Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for adults2 .

Grapeseed oil has a high polyunsaturated fatty acid (PUFA) content. While we need to get PUFAs from our diet, they're less stable and more prone to degradation than monounsaturated fat (MUFAs).

Grapeseed oil may offer anticancer and antitumor support, thanks to resveratrol4 . The oil also contains carotenoids4 , known for supporting vision, and quercetin5 , which has cardioprotective properties.

The oil has a neutral flavor oil that can subtly blend into dressings or baked goods; another potential benefit. Its relatively high smoke point also means it can be used for high-heat cooking and deep frying.

Beyond its uses in the kitchen, grapeseed oil is celebrated for some cosmetic applications. It can be used topically to lock in moisture and it may help ease skin redness6 .