If you're one to nosh on nuts, good for you. On top of being an excellent source of plant-based protein, these little bites pack a big punch when it comes to healthy vitamins, minerals, and nutrients. But you may be wondering—are there any added benefits to swapping out your cooking oil for a nut-based oil like walnut oil?

Here's a look into the research and science behind walnut oil, and if incorporating it into your diet is a good idea or downright nutty (pun intended).