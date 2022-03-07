Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The One Teabag Mistake You Don't Want To Make, From An Herbalist

Emma Loewe
The One Teabag Mistake You Don't Want To Make, From An Herbalist
Integrative Health

7 Things Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night

Sarah Regan
7 Things Sleep Doctors Really Want You To Stop Doing At Night
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Integrative Health

Is This Supplement The Secret To A Stronger Pelvic Floor?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Supplement The Secret To A Stronger Pelvic Floor?
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable

Morgan Chamberlain
When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable
Spirituality

This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Is This Everyday Hygiene Habit Secretly Messing With Your Skin?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Everyday Hygiene Habit Secretly Messing With Your Skin?
Love

So You Fell In Love With A Narcissist: Now What? A Psychologist's Advice

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
So You Fell In Love With A Narcissist: Now What? A Psychologist's Advice
Beauty

An Esthetician To The Stars Shares 3 Tips She Tells All Her Clients

Alexandra Engler
An Esthetician To The Stars Shares 3 Tips She Tells All Her Clients
Spirituality

Take This As A Sign From The Universe That You Could Use Some Self-Care

Sarah Regan
Take This As A Sign From The Universe That You Could Use Some Self-Care
Functional Food

Is Green Juice Actually Good For You? Experts Weigh In On The Great Debate

Lindsay Boyers
Is Green Juice Actually Good For You? Experts Weigh In On The Great Debate
Functional Food

The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep

Lindsay Boyers
The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/heart-of-it-heart-health