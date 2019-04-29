Oat Milk Is Damn Delicious — But Is It Good For The Planet?

Oat milk became a hit faster than you can say "dairy alternative." Seemingly overnight, the plant-based beverage took over coffee shops stateside, forever transforming latte orders with its creamy texture and subtle, nutty bite. Fast-forward and the entire wellness world is going for a share of the market, with the milk being one of the most talked-about topics at this year's healthy food industry conference Expo West, with oat a doubt.

While oat milk can't offer the protein or nutrients you'd find in regular milk, it's a relatively healthy option for those looking to cut back on animal products for health or environmental reasons.

"From a nutrition perspective, oat milk generally contains more calories, carbohydrates, and fiber and less protein and fat than dairy milk," explains nutritionist Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D. "From full fat dairy milk, we can get a nice balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, along with essential vitamins and minerals like calcium. One cup of full fat cow’s milk has about 8 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of fat. Oat milk offers less protein, fat, and calcium with, on average, 4 grams of protein and 2.5 grams of fat, and more carbohydrates (24 grams)."

So oat milk's nutrition profile is similar to other popular dairy alternatives, like nut milks, but how does its environmental footprint compare?