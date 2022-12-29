The Super-Easy Powerhouse Smoothie That Gets mbg's Executive Editor Through The Week
When it comes to eating nutrient-dense meals, I sometimes (often) get bogged down with the meal prep. Ideally, I'll have roasted veggies, a grain of some sort, and a yummy sauce handy—but let's be real, it's not always a reality.
As such, I'm a big fan of leaning on smoothies. They are the perfect vehicle for sneaking in powerhouse ingredients (looking at you, spinach, frozen cauliflower, and hemp, chia, and flaxseeds), and they are pretty easy to whip up.
I started the year off with this smoothie as my go-to lunch, and you guessed it, I'm here again to share this masterpiece because it just works.
I unearthed this apple-cinnamon recipe in our green smoothie article—and I tweaked it to be my go-to gut-supporting recipe. And it's still my go-to a full year later. Why you ask? I love the consistency, I actually feel full from it, and it's packed to the brim with greens. Sure, it's got a handful of spinach, but it's more than that. Enter: organic veggies+.
mbg's organic veggies+ is unlike other greens powder on the market. It's a USDA-certified organic blend of 31 premium ingredients including organic sea veggies like kelp, spirulina, and chlorella, which contain many essential micronutrients like iodine, magnesium, calcium, iron, potassium, folate, vitamin K, and vitamin C. It's also got pre- and probiotics, plus vegan digestive enzymes, to support healthy digestive function.* This is all on top of a wide array of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients from the dark leafy greens, root veggies, and berries.
While my smoothie routine will likely change over time, one thing is certain: organic veggies+ won't be going anywhere.
- 1 tbsp. organic veggies+
- 2 cups spinach
- 1 cup almond or oat milk
- 1 small apple, chopped
- ½ frozen banana
- 1 to 2 tbsp. almond butter
- ½ tsp. Ceylon cinnamon
- pinch of salt
Hannah Margaret Allen is the Executive Editor at mindbodygreen where she runs all things editorial. She received her journalism degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she now serves on the alumni advisory board. She was previously the Managing Editor at Inverse and has worked at Men's Journal and Condé Nast. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.