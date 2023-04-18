Macadamia nuts are brimming with heart-healthy fats, including monounsaturated fatty acids. According to the American Heart Association4 , mono- and polyunsaturated fats should make up the majority of fats in your diet and can offer a host of health benefits when enjoyed in moderation.

Plus, macadamia nuts are also a great source of dietary fiber5 , which has been linked to lower cholesterol levels and a reduced risk of heart disease.

“Many dietary intervention trials with nuts, including macadamias, showed a beneficial effect on blood lipids6 , with the lowering of total and LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and increase in HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol),” explains Joan Sabaté, M.D., DrPH, a Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology at Loma Linda University School of Public Health and researcher that has conducted multiple studies on the health effects of nut consumption.

In addition to improving cholesterol levels, some research has also found that consuming at least two servings of tree nuts per week could be associated with up to a 19% and 23% lower risk of heart disease and coronary heart disease7 , respectively.