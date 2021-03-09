Protein bars can be a great on-the-go meal or snack, and we're always keeping our eyes peeled for unique recipes to try at home. After all, making them yourself offers more control over what goes into the mix, to fit both your diet and your taste.

This recipe for satisfying, crunchy bars from The New Mediterranean Diet Cookbook, is one we immediately wanted to try. "These clean protein bars aren’t like anything you can buy on supermarket shelves," writes author Martina Slajerova, "Their macros are perfectly proportioned, with 76% fat, 20% protein, and only 4% carbs." The recipes in the book are designed to fit a blend of the super popular Mediterranean diet with the ketogenic diet—low in carbs and packed with healthy fats.

Topped with toasted coconut and cacao nibs for texture, these bars also feature chia seeds, macadamia nuts, and almond flour. In addition to those nutritious ingredients, the main protein source is collagen powder, which can also help support our skin's natural elasticity and hydration.

Perfect for a quick morning bite or a post-workout recharge, making a batch of these is the perfect way to fuel even the busiest week.