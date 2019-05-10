Here's What You Should Drink & What To Avoid, According To Ayurveda

If you've discovered ayurveda, there's a good chance you've taken the quizzes and done your homework to determine your dosha. Now, knowing whether you lean toward vata, pitta, or kapha, you're loading up your grocery cart with the food that is most balancing for your constitution. But what are you going to wash it all down with? Let's chat beverages and what you should be drinking based on your dosha.

For a quick recap, the ancient medicine of ayurveda uses three doshas, or constitutions, to explain how nature exists within us. Understanding your dosha will help shed light on your strengths and weaknesses, offer guidance when making choices that can affect your well-being, and lend insight into what health imbalances you are most likely to experience. Each dosha is made of two elements: vata (ether and air), pitta (fire and water), and kapha (water and earth). All of the doshas are present in everyone, but every individual has their own unique expression, meaning each person also has their own unique needs—even when it comes to what they're drinking.