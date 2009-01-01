Kansas City-based Sarah Kucera, D.C is a doctor of chiropractics, yoga instructor, and author of the new book The Ayurvedic Self-Care Handbook. She is also a certified Ayurvedic practitioner, yoga therapist, and entrepreneur. She is the founder of Sage, a healing arts center and herbal apothecary in Kansas City, Missouri, where she combines these methods to help others find well-being.

Kucera received her degree in exercise science from the University of Kansas, her doctor of chiropractic degree from Cleveland Chiropractic College in Kansas City and attended Mount Madonna Institute for her master's degree in Ayurvedic.