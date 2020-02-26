The Best Ayurvedic Skin Care Tips, According To Your Dosha
Knowing your ayurvedic dosha can give you valuable clues into how to manage diet and lifestyle to thrive, as well as what to steer clear of to avoid imbalances that can lead to discomfort or disease. Here's what you need to know about the skin profile of each dosha and how to manage associated flare-ups. (Not sure of your dosha? Here are the characteristics of each.)
Everything to know about vata skin.
Vata skin profile.
Vata skin is typically dry, a bit darker, and has a tendency for roughness. Cool to touch and often thin, this type of skin is especially likely to be worse for wear in times of stress, breaking out in rashes that disrupt the skin's texture like excessive dryness, flakiness, even eczema.
How to take care of vata skin.
This skin type needs most nurturing and protection on account of its delicate nature. Cleanse carefully and be mindful of overdrying or overexfoliating. Rice or nut powders mixed with hydrating rose water, or even milk, can provide great natural alternatives to chemical-based exfoliants that can particularly aggravate vata skin.
The best ingredients for vata skin.
Essential oils of geranium can help battle dryness, and frankincense can help gently turn over skin cells to battle fine lines and signs of aging—both are particularly beneficial for vata skin. Citrus essential oils such as neroli and orange can help with better absorption of vitamin C into the skin to reverse signs of damage and pigmentation. Vata skin tends to be more vulnerable to both than other skin types. For a carrier oil, pomegranate is best on account of its vitamin- and antioxidant-rich profile, as well as potent doses of punicic acid that help collagen production for plumper-looking skin.
How to care for excessively dry vata skin.
When aggravated, vata skin is quick to become excessively dry and flaky and even develop conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. In these times, essential oils of helichrysum and chamomile can be deeply healing and restorative. A thicker carrier oil such as avocado, rosehip, or hemp can be used on affected areas to heal the skin's aggravated barrier.
Everything to know about pitta skin.
Pitta skin profile.
Pitta skin is typically soft, oily, and fair to pale with a warm complexion. Medium-thick, this type of skin is more prone to rashes, acne, and sores when experiencing an imbalance.
How to care for pitta skin.
Pitta skin type tends to be most sensitive and prone to redness, aggravation, and sun-sensitivity. Aloe vera gel applied directly to the skin for five minutes twice a week and removed with cold water can provide the much-needed "cooling" for pitta skin.
The best ingredients for pitta skin.
Essential oils of sandalwood and rose are particularly beneficial for pitta skin types. Sandalwood balances pitta, keeping the skin looking balanced and flawless. Rose has astringent properties that battle redness while its moisture-retentive properties help reduce the water loss that can further irritate pitta skin. Lavender is another skin-calming essential oil that's beneficial for pitta skin types. For carriers, jojoba and moringa oils with their high nutritional content but lightweight nature are best.
How to care for red, inflamed pitta skin.
When experiencing a pitta-style flare-up such as rosacea, skip your morning face wash for Manuka honey. Apply a layer of honey to the face before jumping in the shower and remove with a warm washcloth before you come out. A chamomile compress can also be very helpful for pitta skin, as chamomile is an excellent natural treatment for the redness. A few cold cucumber slices applied to the skin can also provide quick relief.
Everything to know about kapha skin.
Kapha skin profile.
Kapha skin is thick, oily, typically very light, and cool to the touch. Kapha skin tends to most show enlarged pores, blackheads, and water retention in times of imbalance.
How to care for kapha skin.
For this skin type, gentle cleansing and exfoliation is the key to maintaining skin health. Try gently scrubbing the face with a mixture of sea salt and honey followed by an herbal steam with mint leaves two to three times a week for keeping pores clear and maintaining the optimal oil balance.
The best ingredients for kapha skin.
Given kapha skin's proclivity to overproduce oil, essential oils of turmeric and clary sage can be wonderful in helping maintain skin's natural sebum balance and manage inflammation. In terms of a carrier, grapeseed oil tends to be excellent for kapha skin because it's ultra-lightweight and still has potent doses of omega-6, antioxidants, and linoleic acid, all of which fight the inflammation associated with acne-prone skin.
How to care for breakouts in kapha skin.
When imbalanced, kapha skin is most likely to develop blemishes. Essential oils of tea tree and clove can be excellent aids in helping potently yet gently contain the redness, helping regulate oil production, and dealing with other concerns that accompany breakouts.
Beauty rituals that can be beneficial for every dosha:
1. Neem paste for stubborn acne.
Known for its anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and antibacterial properties, neem is often prescribed as a skin-protecting treatment. The most traditional use of neem is to crush its washed leaves into a paste and apply it to skin. The paste can be left on skin for about 30 minutes (it also works wonders as an overnight spot treatment!). If you can't find neem leaves, you can also recreate this ritual by purchasing the ingredient in extract form, which is more readily available.
2. Turmeric for excess oil.
Turmeric has been prized as a healing herb for centuries in ayurveda. Some of its beauty benefits include softening skin, reducing wrinkles, and clearing acne. To treat oil-prone skin, mix 2 tablespoons of clay or sandalwood powder, ½ teaspoon of organic turmeric powder, ½ teaspoon of dry oats, a few drops of honey (or water for a vegan option)—and mix it with water.
Apply this evenly over the face for 15 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Use this mask daily until the acne subsides, then switch to weekly applications to keep blemishes from coming back. Note: Only apply turmeric in small amounts to avoid imparting a yellowish tint on skin.
3. Bonus: Moringa oil massages for luscious locks.
Why stop with your skin care routine? Ayurvedic wisdom can also apply to your locks, promoting scalp and root health. One of the more popular traditional remedies is moringa oil, which works to moisturize the scalp and strengthen hair by delivering important nutrients to hair follicles. Moringa oil can also fight dandruff and split ends. Massage it into your scalp for 10 to 15 minutes to allows for deeper nutrient penetration. Coconut, almond, or olive oil are readily available and are easy substitutes for moringa when you're up for a good head massage!