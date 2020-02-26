Essential oils of geranium can help battle dryness, and frankincense can help gently turn over skin cells to battle fine lines and signs of aging—both are particularly beneficial for vata skin. Citrus essential oils such as neroli and orange can help with better absorption of vitamin C into the skin to reverse signs of damage and pigmentation. Vata skin tends to be more vulnerable to both than other skin types. For a carrier oil, pomegranate is best on account of its vitamin- and antioxidant-rich profile, as well as potent doses of punicic acid that help collagen production for plumper-looking skin.