Is Seeing A Holistic Doctor Really Worth The Money? Real People Weigh In

"After experiencing symptoms that I suspected were linked to a hormone imbalance, I started seeing a holistic doctor—a naturopathic physician who is also an R.D. She is the first doctor I've been to that really tried to understand me, my lifestyle, and my symptoms in a holistic way—in other words, she treats me like a person and not a condition. During our first appointment (which was 90 minutes), she asked me every possible question so she could get a full picture of my health, from the specifics of what I eat, to how much I sleep, to my activity levels, everything. I also love that although you could consider her an 'alternative medicine' doctor because she's a naturopathic doctor, she is also realistic. She isn't anti-medication, anti-birth control or anti-anything that you might expect a natural doctor to be against. She went to medical school; she knows what's up. And although the price is higher than your typical physician copay, seeing her has not been a scam in the slightest. She made clear to me at the beginning that she wanted to have one consultation and maybe one follow-up. Not to mention, I have a real relationship with my naturopath. She welcomes emails with questions, concerns, and only had me in for a follow-up after I requested it. Bottom line: I highly recommend that anyone with health concerns consult a holistic doctor."



