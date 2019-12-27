Bloat & Digestion Issues? These 8 Supplements Are Here To Help

The gut microbiome is intricately connected to digestive health. Gut bacteria break down certain carbohydrates, like starch and fiber, that we cannot digest ourselves. Through this fermentation process, they produce a byproduct called short-chain fatty acids (or SCFAs), which have been shown to help alleviate digestive issues.*

So, what's the problem? Another byproduct of this fermentation process is gas, which is fine in moderation, but some strains of bacteria produce more gas than others. When these gassy bacteria outnumber the good bacteria in the gut, the excessive gas can build up and cause bloating, pain, and other digestive issues.

That's where probiotics come in. Probiotics are good bacteria that you can take in supplemental form to tip the numbers back in your favor and help keep the numbers of bad bacteria in check.*