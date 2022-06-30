Integrative Health 12 Best Digestive Enzyme Supplements For Breaking Down Food & Supporting Gut Health* mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.

Digestion is a natural process that takes place within every body—but have you ever considered how your body actually breaks down food? One important player: digestive enzymes. These proteins are organically created within the pancreas (there are three main types: amylase, proteases, and lipase)—however, if your body isn’t making enough of them, it may be more difficult to digest food and absorb the essential nutrients your balanced diet provides. Although a deficiency of digestive enzymes in the body is not entirely common, adding this supplement into your routine can make it easier for the body to break down food in general. But really, should everyone be taking digestive enzymes?

What do digestive enzymes do?

Before determining if you actually need a digestive enzyme supplement in your diet, it’s important to know the role it plays within the body. "Digestive enzymes are proteins that break down food macromolecules into their smaller building blocks, in order to facilitate their absorption into the body through the gut lining," digestive health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D. previously explained to mbg. "The body makes a variety of digestive enzymes, from amylase in saliva to proteases in the stomach to lipase in the small intestine." In simpler terms, the important macronutrients of proteins, fats and carbs all naturally get broken down and absorbed into the body. A digestive enzyme supplement helps support this function in the body, to help reap the important benefits of all the healthy foods you're eating.

Who could benefit from taking digestive enzymes?

Anyone with suboptimal gut health may benefit from the addition of a digestive enzyme within their daily routine, to soothe bloating and discomfort and ensure you’re actually getting the nutritional benefits from the variety of foods you’re eating. "People with more bloating and gas, particularly if over the age of 50, are more likely to be low in stomach acid and be at risk for low production of enzymes," Terry Wahls, M.D. once noted. Now, without any further ado, here are the best digestive enzyme supplements out there—carefully selected by nutrition scientist and mindbodygreen's VP of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.

Other signs you may benefit from a digestive enzyme:

Lack of bowel movement regularity

Frequent burping

Feeling especially full after meals

How we chose. Digest enzyme variety We selected supplements that deliver an array of high-quality digestive enzymes to holistically support the digestion of carbohydrates, fibes, proteins, fats, and more. Plant-origin when possible While not all nutrients and targeted bioactives are plant-origin by design, our product selections leverage as many botanicals, herbs, and phytonutrients as possible. Synergistic bioactives In the product lineup chosen, you'll find formulas with a spectrum of digestive enzymes, and many thoughtful formulas are bolstered with herbs, prebiotic fiber, and even probiotics. Clean formulas overall Whether a capsule, powder, or chewable—we choose to elevate brands and products with high-quality active ingredients and a short, clean list of excipients with useful functions.

When to take digestive enzymes.

Your bottle of digestive enzymes should include directions on when to take them to best reap the benefits, but remember that this supplement is intended to make the process of digestion that much smoother.* With that, taking them just before you eat your meal will set your body on the right track to break down food and adequately absorb the nutrients your meal provides.* Some brands, however, recommend taking your enzyme supplement with food or shortly after eating—it all comes down to which product you choose.

Digestive enzymes side effects.

As with any new supplement, staying cognizant of the side effects is essential, and it's always worth checking in with your healthcare professional for guidance. Depending on which product you choose, side effects for digestive enzymes may include:

Stomach discomfort or cramping

Queasiness

Frequent bowel movements

The risk of these side effects is relatively minimal as long as you're taking the recommended dose of your specific supplement. Additionally, taking digestive enzymes with or directly before a meal can help to mitigate any unwanted side effects, and choosing a gentle option may reduce the odds altogether.

The takeaway.

Healthy and smooth digestion is essential for feeling comfortable in your body and getting the most nutrients out of the foods you're eating. If you regularly experience bloating, gas, and discomfort after eating, it may be worth considering a digestive enzyme for your mealtime routine to help your body break down food more effectively and support your overall well-being.* While you can consume these enzymes from outside food sources, for those with suboptimal gut health, a digestive enzyme supplement can provide extra, targeted support.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

