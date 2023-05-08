Skip to content
Bloating, Irregularity & Weight Management: How These 4 Probiotic Strains Help*

Jason Wachob
Author:
Jason Wachob
May 8, 2023
Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Hands Pouring Out Supplement Pills
Image by RAWPIXEL / iStock
May 8, 2023
If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Chances are, your gut isn't perfect. In fact, functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D. says that suboptimal gut health is rampant within our population. 

One way to support a healthier gut? Take a high-quality probiotic supplement.*

That said, there are a plethora of probiotics out there, which is why it's important to recognize the different bacterial strains, and how each one affects our bodies in different ways: "If a company doesn't know what strains of bacteria their probiotic has, I would run," Rountree said in an mbg podcast.

As for the supplement that mbg created with scientists, health experts, and robust manufacturers, probiotic+, it's the only probiotic in the world with these four bacterial strains (B. lactis Bi-07, B. lactis Bi-420, B. lactis HN019, and L. acidophilus NCFM) supported by published clinical evidence to ease bloating, aid digestion, and elevate your gut microbiome.*

One study suggests that the bacteria can improve digestion1 by week two of supplementation. By the third week, another published study says that the bacterial strain can optimize the number of daily bowel movements2 and promote abdominal comfort3.* Finally, by week six, you'll support a healthy weight1, according to a randomized clinical trial.*

To learn more about how we developed our very own probiotic, check out the dedicated episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

The takeaway

We know we don't have to tell you how important the gut microbiome is for our overall well-being, and the right probiotic can help support it and maintain key, daily functions of the digestive system.*

﻿If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before trying supplements. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what is right for you.
