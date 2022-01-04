 Skip to content

4 Benefits That Prove Agave Syrup Is A Great Plant-Based Sweetener

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
Image by Wholesome Sweeteners / Contributor

January 4, 2022 — 10:00 AM

While you may have heard of agave in the context of its most common, fermented form (i.e., tequila), what you may not know is that agave plants have been used for millenniums for a multitude of functions—from food to fuel to shelter and more. Out of the 300 species of agave plants found throughout the world, 250 are in Mexico, where its various properties have been applied for more than 7,000 years. Agave syrup, in particular, is the sweet elixir derived from the plant. And by sweet, we mean a whole 25% sweeter than sugar, to be precise. 

Image by Wholesome Sweeteners / Contributor

​At mbg, we believe that you don't have to sacrifice the things you love—like the occasional sweet treat—to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Embracing the alternatives that still satisfy, while supporting overall well-being, is key to finding balance. As a pure, plant-based sweetener, Wholesome Organic Fair Trade Blue Agave is the perfect ingredient to sweeten recipes while simultaneously providing a handful of benefits that other sweeteners don't have. We'll prove it to you: 

1. It's pure and plant-based.

While many assume that sweeteners are naturally vegan, a purely plant-based sweetener is actually hard to come by. We already know that honey is a product of bees, but Wholesome Organic Fair Trade Blue Agave is harvested from the core of the Blue Agave plant, grown sustainably in Jalisco, Mexico.

2. It's a low-glycemic sweetener.

Agave is a low-glycemic natural sweetener—meaning its use doesn't result in sudden spikes in blood sugar. It also includes natural fibers (known as fructans), which recent studies have connected to both metabolism and body weight management. Plus, with this sweetener, just a little goes a long way. About ¾ cup of agave has an equivalent sweetness to 1 cup of sugar.

3. It's sweet and versatile.

You can swap agave syrup into a variety of everyday recipes to get more of this pure, plant-based sweetener in your life. Agave is delightful in smoothies, oatmeal, pancakes, cereal, or virtually any beverage. You can also reap the benefits of agave by substituting it in place of sugar when baking your favorite desserts—like these Oatmeal Raisin Cookies. And as the chillier nights roll in, consider using Wholesome Organic Fair Trade Blue Agave in your favorite soup recipes, such as this Vegan Creamy Tomato Soup.

 4. Wholesome supports small-scale farmers.

Sweeteners are a part of our everyday lives, but we rarely consider where they come from. The reality is, "less than 1% of the world's cane sugar is fair trade." Competing against larger forces in the sugar industry, small-scale farmers often struggle to keep their farms afloat. That's why Wholesome Organic Fair Trade Blue Agave isn't just a sweeter choice but one with greater impact. Wholesome was the first U.S. company to establish Fair Trade standards for sugar, honey, and agave—helping farmers and workers receive fair prices and wages, improve their work conditions, and earn community development funds. 

A drizzle of sweetness. 

The sweeter things in life give us joy and pleasure—and we could all use a little of that, even as a part of a healthy lifestyle. As a great-tasting sweetener you can feel good about indulging in, Wholesome Organic Fair Trade Blue Agave is USDA Organic, non-GMO, Fair Trade Certified, Kosher, naturally gluten-free, and unadulterated. So next time your sweet tooth comes knocking, reach for the agave for a guilt-free drizzle of sweetness. After all, wellness is always better when enjoyed.

