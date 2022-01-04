4 Benefits That Prove Agave Syrup Is A Great Plant-Based Sweetener

While you may have heard of agave in the context of its most common, fermented form (i.e., tequila), what you may not know is that agave plants have been used for millenniums for a multitude of functions—from food to fuel to shelter and more. Out of the 300 species of agave plants found throughout the world, 250 are in Mexico, where its various properties have been applied for more than 7,000 years. Agave syrup, in particular, is the sweet elixir derived from the plant. And by sweet, we mean a whole 25% sweeter than sugar, to be precise.