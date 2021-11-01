From Soups To Sorbet: Our Top 10 Vegan Recipes Of 2021 (So Far)

Today, November 1st, is World Vegan Day and the kickoff of World Vegan Month, which runs the length of November. It's the perfect time to dip your toe into vegan (or at least more plant-based cooking) if it's not something you do often, or to try expanding your repertoire to some new recipes.

We love sharing creative, functional recipes that offer more than just a delicious meal, and often vegan recipes fit that bill. From snacks to soup to sweets, these are the 2021 recipes that have been most popular with you, our readers.