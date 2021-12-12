If You're Working On Your Gut Health, Don't Miss This Critical Component

L-Glutamine & Gut Health: What Experts & Research Says About The Connection
We know gut health is complicated—and that everyone’s unique needs will be varied based on their lifestyle, dietary preferences, and inherent body differences. We also know that the gut requires a robust diverse array of foods and nutrients to keep it healthy, so to support your digestive health you can look to multiple routes, from probiotics, prebiotics, fibers, antioxidants, fatty acids, and amino acids.
On the latter suggestion, there’s one amino acid that’s quite popular in the health and nutrition world for its GI tract-aiding benefits, and it’s one that might be the missing link to optimizing your digestive function.*
Why L-glutamine is so important for gut health.
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*
Glutamine, like we’ve noted, is an amino acid. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Proteins are an essential nutrient and what helps our cells, muscles, connective tissues, and even our gut carry out basic daily functions.* Glutamine in particular helps build up collagen (you know that famous peptide that gives skin that youthful, firm, supple appearance?) as well as for the cells in our gut. L-glutamine is simply the form of the amino acid that we find in foods and supplements.* Got all those basics? Good.
“According to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science, glutamine is one of the most common amino acids in the blood and cells, and it's a preferred source of energy for intestinal cells,” says integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D. about glutamine. “The authors also explain that glutamine supplementation can support the lining of the bowel and help it keep a strong intestinal barrier, in addition to enhancing immune cell function and the immune system while reducing the inflammatory response.”*
In other words, this amino acid helps ensure the integrity of the lining of your gut stays in top form.* Essentially, your gut functions better when it can utilize glutamine for energy—and given they operate better you’ll see residual benefits that come with a stronger gut barrier.*
The takeaway.
If you are looking to optimize your gut health, this amino acid just might be your missing link.* Of course there are many ways you should be proactive about your intestinal health, but supplementing with L-glutamine will ensure you have a strong basis.
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*
beauty & gut collagen+
The one-step routine to support youthful skin, strong hair & a healthy gut*