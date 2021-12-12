If You're Working On Your Gut Health, Don't Miss This Critical Component

Glutamine, like we’ve noted, is an amino acid. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. Proteins are an essential nutrient and what helps our cells, muscles, connective tissues, and even our gut carry out basic daily functions.* Glutamine in particular helps build up collagen (you know that famous peptide that gives skin that youthful, firm, supple appearance?) as well as for the cells in our gut. L-glutamine is simply the form of the amino acid that we find in foods and supplements.* Got all those basics? Good.

“According to a study published in the International Journal of Molecular Science, glutamine is one of the most common amino acids in the blood and cells, and it's a preferred source of energy for intestinal cells,” says integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh, M.D. about glutamine. “The authors also explain that glutamine supplementation can support the lining of the bowel and help it keep a strong intestinal barrier, in addition to enhancing immune cell function and the immune system while reducing the inflammatory response.”*

In other words, this amino acid helps ensure the integrity of the lining of your gut stays in top form.* Essentially, your gut functions better when it can utilize glutamine for energy—and given they operate better you’ll see residual benefits that come with a stronger gut barrier.*