 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Study Reveals How Whole Grains vs. Non-Whole Grains Impact Blood Sugar

Study Reveals How Whole Grains vs. Non-Whole Grains Impact Blood Sugar

Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer By Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Overhead Photo of Salmon Quinoa Salad With Honey Soy Dressing

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

December 8, 2021 — 11:24 AM

Whole grains are notoriously the most good-for-you option in the carbohydrate world. They’re a staple in some of the healthiest eating styles (like the Mediterranean diet), since they’re a good source of antioxidants, essential minerals, and dietary fiber. Now, a recent systematic review and meta-analysis investigated how eating whole grains may influence blood sugar, when compared to non-whole grains.

The review, published in Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, used data from 48 articles to assess how whole grains impact changes in fasting glucose and fasting insulin, among other things. They found that eating whole grains was linked with “a significant reduction” in both fasting glucose and fasting insulin. Somewhat surprisingly, the researchers reported that specifically oats, compared to mixed grains, brown rice, and wheat, had a lower impact on glycemic index—good news for those who like to start the day with a bowl of oatmeal.*

The link between whole grains and blood sugar, explained 

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Access cutting edge nutrition information from top experts.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

“The fiber in whole grains also works to slow down the absorption of your food and as a result decreases your blood sugar and insulin spike after a meal," explains functional medicine doctor and registered dietitian Elizabeth Boham, M.D., M.S., R.D. "These grains have a lower glycemic load when eaten in their whole form."

Glycemic load is a number that’s meant to give an approximation of the way particular foods will raise our blood sugars. Because of the fiber in whole grains, our body processes them more slowly, which means those units of glucose enter the bloodstream more gradually. Similarly, the glycemic index is the scoring system that measures the glycemic load of food.*

Advertisement

What are the other potential benefits of eating whole grains?

Beyond just their potential to help support healthy blood sugar, whole grains are also heart healthy and support a healthy metabolism—it’s no wonder they appear in so many popular eating plans. 

Outside of the explicit health benefits, there’s so much variety in the world of whole grains and ancient grains. There are so many different flavors and textures to choose from, so keeping a mix of grains in your pantry is a great choice for varied and delicious meals, no matter the time of day. 

Some of our favorites to keep around? The classics, like oats and quinoa, but also millet, which is the basis for these healthy lunches.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

9 Habits That The World's Healthiest & Longest-Lived People Share

Dan Buettner
9 Habits That The World's Healthiest & Longest-Lived People Share
Integrative Health

8 Expert-Backed Sun Lights To Lift Your Mood This Winter & Beyond

Stephanie Barnes
8 Expert-Backed Sun Lights To Lift Your Mood This Winter & Beyond
Beauty

Uh, Should You Stop Using Retinol While Traveling? The Answer May Surprise You

Jamie Schneider
Uh, Should You Stop Using Retinol While Traveling? The Answer May Surprise You
Integrative Health

I'm The Blue Zones Founder: This Is My Must-Have Food For Gut Health & Longevity

Jamie Schneider
I'm The Blue Zones Founder: This Is My Must-Have Food For Gut Health & Longevity
Parenting

Everything (& We Mean Everything) To Know About Co-Parenting With A Narcissist

Stephanie Barnes
Everything (& We Mean Everything) To Know About Co-Parenting With A Narcissist
Beauty

Are You Dealing With Dark Spots On Your Hands? Here's Exactly What To Do

Alexandra Engler
Are You Dealing With Dark Spots On Your Hands? Here's Exactly What To Do
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

Only 2% Of The Population Has This Personality Type—Do You?

Sarah Regan
Only 2% Of The Population Has This Personality Type—Do You?
Beauty

I'm A Holistic Derm: 4 Natural Ways To Help Facial Asymmetry & Uneven Aging

Jason Wachob
I'm A Holistic Derm: 4 Natural Ways To Help Facial Asymmetry & Uneven Aging
Spirituality

This Sign Is Like A Green Light For Romance & New Beginnings

Sarah Regan
This Sign Is Like A Green Light For Romance & New Beginnings
Nature

If You Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Your Sleep Could Be Suffering

Emma Loewe
If You Don't Get Enough Of This Mineral, Your Sleep Could Be Suffering
Recipes

This Make-Ahead Breakfast Is An Easy Way To Start Your Day With Antioxidants

Eliza Sullivan
This Make-Ahead Breakfast Is An Easy Way To Start Your Day With Antioxidants
Sex

How To Actually Nail The 69 Position, Because It's A Classic For A Reason

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
How To Actually Nail The 69 Position, Because It's A Classic For A Reason
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-reveals-how-whole-grains-impact-blood-sugar-balance

Your article and new folder have been saved!