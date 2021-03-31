11 RDs Dish On Personalized Nutrition For National Nutrition Month
In addition to the lovely beginnings of spring, another reason I look forward to March is National Nutrition Month! The theme this year, “Personalize Your Plate,” resonated with my personal nutrition philosophy, and I was curious to find out what other dietitians thought.
All month long, mindbodygreen has highlighted the importance of a personalized nutrition approach and celebrated dietitians across a range of specialties.
Fun fact: There are over 100,000 registered dietitian members in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics alone. Dietitians’ niche areas of expertise span diverse jobs in hospitals, schools, community programs, universities, private practice, industry, and beyond. A proud R.D. myself, it was wonderful to connect with dietitians from around the country to hear what personalized nutrition practically means to them and the clients they serve.
From the specific dietary pattern they follow (or don’t), to their favorite meals and must-have “MVP” ingredients, these dietitians were eager to dish.
Check out some of our favorite pieces of advice they shared, and read on for more of their fresh nutrition insights:
1. Streamlining recipes may help people with gut issues.
Featured dietitian:
Carol Ireton-Jones, Ph.D., R.D.N., C.N.S.C.
Specialty: Clinical RD for patients with GI/gut challenges
2. Legumes are an integral part of a cardiocentric diet.
Featured dietitian:
Richard D. Lewis, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Specialty: Academic RD (researcher, professor, and author)
3. Start teaching kids about healthy eating by cooking together.
Featured dietitian:
Jessica Keene, M.S., R.D., S.N.S.
Specialty: School nutritionist
Read more about healthy, customizable eating habits for kids.
4. Front-load the day with substantial, nutrient-dense meals.
Featured dietitian:
Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.
Specialty: Integrative RD with women’s health focus
5. Colorful foods and healthy fats are ideal for workout recovery.
Featured dietitian:
Maria Williams, M.S., R.D., L.D.
Specialty: University sports nutritionist
6. Keep convenient, pre-prepped healthy meals on hand.
Featured dietitian:
Marisa More, M.B.A., R.D.N.
Specialty: Culinary dietitian and food blogger
7. Tahini is a superb healthy, high-fat dressing swap.
Featured dietitian:
Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.
Specialty: Health coach RD focusing on energy, mood, and stress response
Read more to discover brilliant healthy salad topping ideas.
8. Brussels sprouts are an underrated, benefits-packed veggie.
Featured dietitian:
Trey Sanders, M.S., R.D., C.F.S.
Specialty: R&D food scientist dietitian
9.The right mix of foods at the right time helps optimize fitness.
Featured dietitian:
Major Lori W. Maggioni, M.S., R.D.N., C.S.P., L.D.
Specialty: U.S. Army RD
10. Mushrooms are a nutrient-packed food your gut loves, too.
Featured dietitian:
Whitney Crouch, R.D.N., C.L.T.
Specialty: Functional nutritionist focusing on Hashimoto’s disease
11. Culture, heritage, & health impact personal nutrition needs.
Featured dietitian:
Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.
Specialty: Private practice RD specializing in medical nutrition therapy
Read more to learn how she's challenging the "healthy" plate concept.
