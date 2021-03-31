mindbodygreen

Functional Food
11 RDs Dish On Personalized Nutrition For National Nutrition Month

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N. is Director of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
family eating nutritious meal together at dinner table

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

March 31, 2021 — 14:12 PM

In addition to the lovely beginnings of spring, another reason I look forward to March is National Nutrition Month! The theme this year, “Personalize Your Plate,” resonated with my personal nutrition philosophy, and I was curious to find out what other dietitians thought.

All month long, mindbodygreen has highlighted the importance of a personalized nutrition approach and celebrated dietitians across a range of specialties.

Fun fact: There are over 100,000 registered dietitian members in the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics alone. Dietitians’ niche areas of expertise span diverse jobs in hospitals, schools, community programs, universities, private practice, industry, and beyond. A proud R.D. myself, it was wonderful to connect with dietitians from around the country to hear what personalized nutrition practically means to them and the clients they serve.

From the specific dietary pattern they follow (or don’t), to their favorite meals and must-have “MVP” ingredients, these dietitians were eager to dish.

Check out some of our favorite pieces of advice they shared, and read on for more of their fresh nutrition insights:

1. Streamlining recipes may help people with gut issues.

Featured dietitian:

Carol Ireton-Jones, Ph.D., R.D.N., C.N.S.C.

Specialty: Clinical RD for patients with GI/gut challenges

Read more about healthy eating for gut issues.

stir fry with protein, vegetables, and grain

2. Legumes are an integral part of a cardiocentric diet.

Featured dietitian:

Richard D. Lewis, Ph.D., R.D.N.

Specialty: Academic RD (researcher, professor, and author)

Read more about his heart-smart nutrition pattern.

healthy meal with salmon and greens

3. Start teaching kids about healthy eating by cooking together.

Featured dietitian:

Jessica Keene, M.S., R.D., S.N.S.

Specialty: School nutritionist

Read more about healthy, customizable eating habits for kids.

mother and young daughter chop fruits and vegetables in kitchen

4. Front-load the day with substantial, nutrient-dense meals.

Featured dietitian:

Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N.

Specialty: Integrative RD with women’s health focus

Read more for nutritious breakfast ideas.

women eating breakfast and reading in kitchen

5. Colorful foods and healthy fats are ideal for workout recovery.

Featured dietitian:

Maria Williams, M.S., R.D., L.D.

Specialty: University sports nutritionist

Read more to learn about eating for fitness performance.

woman working out doing crunches on yoga mat

6. Keep convenient, pre-prepped healthy meals on hand.

Featured dietitian:

Marisa More, M.B.A., R.D.N.

Specialty: Culinary dietitian and food blogger

Read more about her plant-forward nutrition approach.

Oatmeal Topped With Banana, Chocolate, Shredded Coconut And Blueberries

7. Tahini is a superb healthy, high-fat dressing swap.

Featured dietitian:

Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.

Specialty: Health coach RD focusing on energy, mood, and stress response

Read more to discover brilliant healthy salad topping ideas.

Bruschetta with walnuts, berries, and Swiss chard

8. Brussels sprouts are an underrated, benefits-packed veggie.

Featured dietitian:

Trey Sanders, M.S., R.D., C.F.S.

Specialty: R&D food scientist dietitian

Read more about this powerhouse cruciferous vegetable.

healthy meal featuring the cruciferous vegetable Brussels sprouts

9.The right mix of foods at the right time helps optimize fitness.

Featured dietitian:

Major Lori W. Maggioni, M.S., R.D.N., C.S.P., L.D.

Specialty: U.S. Army RD

Read more for intel on fueling your workouts.

woman doing sprint exercise

10. Mushrooms are a nutrient-packed food your gut loves, too.

Featured dietitian:

Whitney Crouch, R.D.N., C.L.T.

Specialty: Functional nutritionist focusing on Hashimoto’s disease 

Read more for her fresh power bowl recipe ideas.

power bowl with veggies, legumes, and whole grains

11. Culture, heritage, & health impact personal nutrition needs.

Featured dietitian:

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., C.D.N.  

Specialty: Private practice RD specializing in medical nutrition therapy

Read more to learn how she's challenging the "healthy" plate concept.

Friends eating around table
BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

