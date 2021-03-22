This Culinary Dietitian Champions Southern Cuisine In Plant-Forward Ways

She had me at "okra." A fellow Southerner who embraces the unique cuisine of the South in healthy, plant-forward, and delicious ways, Marisa Moore, MBA, RDN, L.D., is a culinary dietitian based in Atlanta.

Moore and I recently caught up to chat about National Nutrition Month, explore what foods her pantry and fridge are always stocked with, and gain intel on her favorite meals and standout ingredients in her nutrition life right now.

Moore is an integrative dietitian with over a decade of experience helping clients improve health outcomes, lower chronic disease risk, and improve overall well-being.

Wearing many "hats" in the nutrition space, Moore is a food blogger, spokesperson, consultant, and writer. Through all of these platforms, Moore shares her plant-forward dietary approach through mostly vegetarian recipes and nutrition information rooted in science.

Here's more from Moore.