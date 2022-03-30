This Underrated Veggie Is Rich In Vitamin C & Folate — How To Cook It

Flavorful and healthy, bhindi masala has been one of my favorite plant-based South Asian dishes since childhood. It is made by lightly stir-frying okra with a variety of ingredients like ground spices, ginger, garlic, fresh tomatoes, and onions. This dish is often enjoyed with a traditional flatbread like roti, or warm long grain rice, along with a yogurt raita.

Bhindi masala is a perfect example of how enjoyable and diverse veggies can be (which fits nicely with this year's National Nutrition Month theme: "celebrating a world of flavors"). This hot and savory dish can be perfect for those busy weeknights since you can also use convenient, pre-chopped frozen okra for the recipe.