 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Functional Food
I'm An RD: My Favorite Recipe For Healthy, Flavorful Bhindi Masala

I'm An RD: My Favorite Recipe For Healthy, Flavorful Bhindi Masala

Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
Clinical Dietitian By Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
Clinical Dietitian
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN is a Chicago based clinical Dietitian, nutrition blogger, and recipe creator. She uses her nutrition expertise to help hundreds of clients feel confident in their food choices.
This Underrated Veggie Is Rich In Vitamin C & Folate — How To Cook It

Image by vm2002 / iStock

March 30, 2022 — 11:03 AM

Flavorful and healthy, bhindi masala has been one of my favorite plant-based South Asian dishes since childhood. It is made by lightly stir-frying okra with a variety of ingredients like ground spices, ginger, garlic, fresh tomatoes, and onions. This dish is often enjoyed with a traditional flatbread like roti, or warm long grain rice, along with a yogurt raita.

Bhindi masala is a perfect example of how enjoyable and diverse veggies can be (which fits nicely with this year's National Nutrition Month theme: "celebrating a world of flavors"). This hot and savory dish can be perfect for those busy weeknights since you can also use convenient, pre-chopped frozen okra for the recipe.

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
vitamin C potency+

While growing up, my mom always made sure to include bhindi masala on our weekly menu since it provides many health benefits and takes under 30 minutes to make. Okra is a nourishing vegetable that is rich in nutrients like vitamin C and folate. Plus, the gel-like texture found in okra is called mucilage, which contains soluble fiber and has been linked to healthy cholesterol levels. For anyone looking to incorporate more veggies, bhindi masala can be a colorful way to get your servings in for the day. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Bhindi Masala Recipe

Servings: About 4

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound okra, stems trimmed, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (you can also use frozen cut okra)
  • 1 tablespoon ginger and garlic paste (or 1 tsp. finely chopped garlic and 1 tsp. finely chopped ginger)
  • 2 large tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1/3 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tsp. turmeric
  • 1 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. coriander powder
  • 1 tsp. cumin seed
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice or 1 tablespoon amchur (dried mango powder)
  • Dash of salt and pepper
  • Optional: 1 chopped serrano pepper for garnish and 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Method

  1. Rinse and dry each okra with a paper towel before chopping them into 1/2-inch rounds. On medium heat, saute the chopped okra in a tablespoon of oil and the ginger & garlic paste for about 10 minutes. Add oil if okra is sticking to the pan.
  2. In the same pan, add in onions, tomato, lemon juice and all the spices. As the tomatoes cook and soften, squish them with your cooking utensil. Cook on medium-low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes stirring in between time. Add some more oil if ingredients stick to the pan.
  3. Lastly, sprinkle over cilantro and serrano pepper, Serve warm with rice, roti or naan. 
vitamin C potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

vitamin C potency+

vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(16)
vitamin C potency+
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN Clinical Dietitian
Huma Chaudhry R.D., LDN is a Chicago based clinical Dietitian, nutrition blogger, and recipe creator. She uses her nutrition expertise to help hundreds of clients feel confident in...

More On This Topic

Recipes

A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie That *Actually* Tastes Delicious

Max Lugavere
A Nutrient-Dense Chocolate Chip Cookie That *Actually* Tastes Delicious
Recipes

Trying To Cut Out Midday Coffee? Reach For This Collagen Matcha Latte Instead

Hannah Frye
Trying To Cut Out Midday Coffee? Reach For This Collagen Matcha Latte Instead
Beauty

Thinking Of Getting A Microneedling Treatment? Read This First

Hannah Frye
Thinking Of Getting A Microneedling Treatment? Read This First
Beauty

This Is How Often You Should Actually Do A Hair Mask, Experts Say

Hannah Frye
This Is How Often You Should Actually Do A Hair Mask, Experts Say
Beauty

How To Heal Cracked Lip Corners When Lip Balm Won't Do The Job

Hannah Frye
How To Heal Cracked Lip Corners When Lip Balm Won't Do The Job
Personal Growth

How To Practice Self-Love — While Still Holding Yourself Accountable

Tanya Carroll Richardson
How To Practice Self-Love — While Still Holding Yourself Accountable
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This One Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier

Hannah Frye
This One Simple Tip Can Make Your Daily Walk 10x Healthier
Home

8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen

Heather Bien
8 Mushroom Grow Kits That Make It Easy To Forage Your Own Kitchen
Beauty

Does Collagen Expire? This Is A Surefire Sign Yours Has Gone Bad

Jamie Schneider
Does Collagen Expire? This Is A Surefire Sign Yours Has Gone Bad
Personal Growth

I'm A Social Scientist & This Is What's Blocking Your Long-Term Happiness

Jason Wachob
I'm A Social Scientist & This Is What's Blocking Your Long-Term Happiness
Spirituality

Why You Should Really Pay Attention If You Keep Seeing This Angel Number

Sarah Regan
Why You Should Really Pay Attention If You Keep Seeing This Angel Number
Beauty

The One Eye Balm That Keeps Me Looking Lifted & Awake

Braelyn Wood
The One Eye Balm That Keeps Me Looking Lifted & Awake
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/bhindi-masala-recipe
vitamin C potency+

1,000 mg of vitamin C with superior absorption & citrus bioflavonoid technology*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
vitamin C potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!