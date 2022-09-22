Designed to explore cognitive health effects of cocoa supplementation or multivitamin supplementation in a group of 2,262 adults, a robust, large-scale study known as the COSMOS-Mind randomized controlled trial (an ancillary study from the larger COSMOS trial) was conducted.

The landmark clinical research carried out by Wake Forest University, Harvard University, and Brigham and Women's Hospital revealed that taking a multivitamin/mineral supplement (aka, a multi) each day for three years significantly improved major brain health outcomes, specifically global cognition, episodic memory, and executive function.*

"Global cognition considers various domains like attention and orientation, memory, verbal skills, language, and more. Meanwhile, executive function includes diverse brain functions like organization, task management, working memory, impulse control, cognitive flexibility, and other outcomes," explains Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs. "This is a truly exciting array of cognitive benefits delivered by a daily multivitamin routine in this large clinical trial," she adds.

Interestingly, the study also demonstrated that the brain benefits of a daily multi regimen were particularly evident in participants who previously had cardiovascular concerns. "This is an incrementally compelling finding, since research indicates that caring for our hearts earlier in life can actually slow down brain aging," Ferira says. "Add in a robust multi, and you're that much better off."