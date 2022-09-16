As adults, we use executive function skills constantly. They’re critical for accomplishing daily tasks, achieving long-term goals, and operating as successful, functioning members of society.

And I suck at them. No, really—I wish I were spinning an exaggerated tale here for the sake of hyperbole, but my subpar executive function skills maneuver an all-day, haphazard combat between me and my brain.

From procrastination to time management, I have a seriously difficult time with executive function. But struggling with such a critical cognitive skill that affects my job, relationships, and personal goals has forced me to test out different strategies and techniques that help me stay focused, organized, and productive.

I’m still working on winning the war, but these tried and true tips help me improve my executive function (and I’m winning way more battles than I used to).