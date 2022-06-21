 Skip to content

This Supplement Regulates Dopamine Levels For Motivation, Energy & More*
This Supplement Regulates Dopamine Levels For Motivation, Energy & More*

This Supplement Regulates Dopamine Levels For Motivation, Energy & More*

Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
Hoping To Boost Your Dopamine Levels? This Focus Supplement Can Help

Image by Diane Villadsen / Stocksy

June 21, 2022

If you’re feeling less motivated, more tired than usual, or generally "blah" lately, your dopamine levels may be suboptimal. If you haven't researched neurotransmitters (the body's chemical messengers) or hopped on the neurohacking trend yet, you may not know anything about dopamine. 

It turns out having a healthy amount of dopamine is vital for mood balance, goal setting, and more—and for some, regulating levels of this "feel-good" hormone can be challenging at times. 

Luckily, we created a focus supplement that can support neurotransmitter balance, and dopamine is in the mix.* 

What is dopamine?

Dopamine is a pivotal neurotransmitter responsible for a range of physical and behavioral functions in the brain and throughout the body. Of these roles, it's perhaps most well known for its role in pleasure and the reward system.

From an evolutionary standpoint, dopamine helps reward you when you do something necessary for your (or the human race's) survival—such as eat, drink, and reproduce. For example, the reason eating a delicious meal or sexual arousal feels so good is due to increased dopamine levels. 

What are some other reasons we need dopamine?

Of course, basic human survival is important, but dopamine is also critical for many actions that help you thrive. Research has found that while dopaminergic neurons make up less than 1% of the brain's total neuronal population, their impact on brain function and behavior is profound.

One of the most dynamic examples of this is long-term goal setting. In 2019, a Nature study discovered that simply setting a goal releases dopamine—which, in turn, motivates you to continue working for that goal (and that second dopamine rush you get once you're close to achieving it). 

The "motivation molecule" also helps facilitate attention, learning, and memory. Additionally, the brain modulates the dopaminergic reward system when you're exposed to external stressors to determine the best way to regulate emotions and develop coping mechanisms. 

In short, healthy dopamine levels are crucial for completing whatever goals you've set out to achieve in your personal and professional life—and whatever challenges you encounter along the way. 

But even goal-setting, go-getting high achievers need a little help with things like energy, mood, concentration, and motivation sometimes. Enter: focus+

How mbg's focus+ promotes healthy dopamine levels. 

Maintaining healthy dopamine levels can help you sustain the motivation, energy, concentration, and mood balance you need to achieve your goals. And what better way to foster that neurotransmitter balance than with a premium focus supplement that helps ensure your brain is producing enough dopamine?* 

Each of the bioactives, botanicals, and phytonutrients in mindbodygreen's focus+ help the brain maintain healthy dopamine status, and here's how:*

  • Caffeine: Adenosine receptors, which modulate dopamine levels, are directly affected by caffeine (this gives us the energizing feeling we associate with our morning cup of coffee). When adenosine receptors are inhibited (i.e., by the caffeine phytonutrients), dopamine signaling increases. In turn, caffeine indirectly inhibits dopamine reuptake, making the neurotransmitter more available to the brain.*
  • L-theanine: In preclinical studies (i.e., in animals), L-theanine has been found to increase dopamine levels in several parts of the brain—including the hippocampus, where memory and learning take place.*
  • Panax ginseng: The neuroprotective actions of ginsenoside Rb1 in ginseng have been found to directly protect dopaminergic neurons from environmental toxins, helping your brain sustain healthy dopamine levels.*
  • Guarana: This Amazonian berry has been found to both increase dopamine levels and inhibit dopamine reuptake (likely due to the native caffeine intrinsic to the guarana fruit).*
  • Vitamin B12: Many essential B vitamins play an important role in neurotransmitter production, and B12 is no exception. In its active form (methylcobalamin), vitamin B12 is a required cofactor for dopamine synthesis (plus other feel-good hormones, like serotonin).*

The takeaway.

Whether you're looking for some support in achieving your goals, increased focus and concentration, or the mood-balancing effects that come with healthy dopamine levels, the unique and high-quality ingredients in mbg's focus+ can help.* 

With premium nootropic bioactives, botanicals, and phytonutrients, this innovative supplement bolsters dopamine synthesis and promotes healthy brain function—no matter what you're using your noggin for!* 

For more information on nootropics, check out mbg's supplement roundups for memory and focus and concentration.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
