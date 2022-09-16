 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
This Is The Only Supplement With The Concentration Of Ingredients I Need

This Is The Only Supplement With The Concentration Of Ingredients I Need

Tracy Black
Written by Tracy Black
Tracy Black is a managerial professional.
hands holding multiple vitamins

Image by Lumina / iStock

September 16, 2022 — 23:03 PM

Before I started taking mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+, I was taking another multi that had been recommended by my nutritionist. But as I was flipping through my email I saw an advertisement for this one, and with a quick comparison of ingredients and form I decided to give it a try. The ingredients were impressive next to the one I was already taking, and there was one thing about ultimate multivitamin+ that was particularly attractive to me: the concentration of ingredients.

What I look for in a multivitamin.

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(62)
ultimate multivitamin+

So many multivitamins on the market right now have a serving size of four capsules (or sometimes more), so when I saw that mbg had created a comprehensive supplement that was only two capsules per serving, I was intrigued—especially with a comparable, if not lower, price point. 

This is one of the best multivitamins on the retail market. In fact, it’s just as good (if not better than!) the a vitamin my doctor turned me onto.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

What I like about ultimate multivitamin+.

One of the most important things I look for in a multi is its concentration of ingredients, and it’s often where I’m disappointed in other supplements. However, the concentration (aka strength) in mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ is significantly higher in a lot of categories, not to mention it features a complete B vitamin complex. (Editor's note: that's in addition to all the other essential vitamins, chelated minerals, marine minerals, organic algal D3, the best form of vitamin K2, and full-potency doses of glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene. We know, it's a lot.)

If I were not able to take the recommended multivitamin from my healthcare provider, this is the only supplement that would replace it in one go, without additional vitamins.

Why I take a multivitamin. 

Historically, I don't metabolize certain B vitamins very well, so a multivitamin that provides a significant amount of B's in their active form (like ultimate multivitamin+) is attractive to me. I’m very active and have done a lot of blood tests and nutritional evaluations and have always been low in B vitamins, so it’s important that I supplement them in order to maintain daily and long-term health. Really, I'm looking for a supplement that I don’t have to supplement.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Final thoughts.

Right now I’m working with a doctor on a weight loss plan so I’m following a very low carb, high protein diet. With that, taking a well-rounded supplement is increasingly important to make sure that I’m getting everything I need that my diet isn’t necessarily providing at the moment. 

Thankfully it was an easy transition from my previous multivitamin to the ultimate multivitamin+, and with two jars down (and at a price point of $5 less than the competition!) it’s safe to say I’m happy to be on the subscription plan.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
ultimate multivitamin+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(62)
ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

ultimate multivitamin+

ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(62)
ultimate multivitamin+
Tracy Black
Tracy Black
Tracy Black is an “over 50” managerial professional living in Houston, Texas. When not at work, she keeps active with HIIT workouts and cycling. Tracy is the mom to two active cats...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Spice Is An Antioxidant Powerhouse: 5 Ways To Get It Daily

Sarah Regan
This Spice Is An Antioxidant Powerhouse: 5 Ways To Get It Daily
Integrative Health

5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Executive Function

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Productivity Tips I Live By As Someone Who Struggles With Executive Function
Beauty

This One Hack Will Make Your Body Lotion Work All Day Long

Hannah Frye
This One Hack Will Make Your Body Lotion Work All Day Long
Love

The One Thing You Should Do Before Breaking Up With Someone, From Therapists

Sarah Regan
The One Thing You Should Do Before Breaking Up With Someone, From Therapists
Spirituality

Calling All Libras: These 13 Crystals Can Help You Live Your Best Life

Sarah Regan
Calling All Libras: These 13 Crystals Can Help You Live Your Best Life
Integrative Health

The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Take Before Bed For Relaxation

Julia Guerra
The 7 Best Hemp CBD Gummies To Take Before Bed For Relaxation
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Routines

Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers

Merrell Readman
Sore Muscles? Here Are The 6 Best Ways To Ease Discomfort, According To Trainers
Home

Find Bugs On Your Houseplants? Don't Freak Out — Do This Instead

Emma Loewe
Find Bugs On Your Houseplants? Don't Freak Out — Do This Instead
Beauty

Curious About Skin Cycling? Here's How To Layer Products On Recovery Night

Hannah Frye
Curious About Skin Cycling? Here's How To Layer Products On Recovery Night
Motivation

The Best NordicTrack Treadmills Of 2022 To Fit Any Home & Budget

Marissa Miller, CPT
The Best NordicTrack Treadmills Of 2022 To Fit Any Home & Budget
Beauty

This One Research-Backed Tip Has Been Shown To Reduce Skin Aging In 3 Months

Hannah Frye
This One Research-Backed Tip Has Been Shown To Reduce Skin Aging In 3 Months
Functional Food

I'm An Eco-Dietitian & These Are The 5 Foods You'll Currently Find In My Cart

Mary Purdy, MS, RDN
I'm An Eco-Dietitian & These Are The 5 Foods You'll Currently Find In My Cart
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/i-struggled-to-find-high-concentration-multi-until-this-one
ultimate multivitamin+

Next gen multi formula that supports longevity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
ultimate multivitamin+

Your article and new folder have been saved!