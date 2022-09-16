This Is The Only Supplement With The Concentration Of Ingredients I Need
Before I started taking mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+, I was taking another multi that had been recommended by my nutritionist. But as I was flipping through my email I saw an advertisement for this one, and with a quick comparison of ingredients and form I decided to give it a try. The ingredients were impressive next to the one I was already taking, and there was one thing about ultimate multivitamin+ that was particularly attractive to me: the concentration of ingredients.
What I look for in a multivitamin.
So many multivitamins on the market right now have a serving size of four capsules (or sometimes more), so when I saw that mbg had created a comprehensive supplement that was only two capsules per serving, I was intrigued—especially with a comparable, if not lower, price point.
This is one of the best multivitamins on the retail market. In fact, it’s just as good (if not better than!) the a vitamin my doctor turned me onto.
What I like about ultimate multivitamin+.
One of the most important things I look for in a multi is its concentration of ingredients, and it’s often where I’m disappointed in other supplements. However, the concentration (aka strength) in mbg’s ultimate multivitamin+ is significantly higher in a lot of categories, not to mention it features a complete B vitamin complex. (Editor's note: that's in addition to all the other essential vitamins, chelated minerals, marine minerals, organic algal D3, the best form of vitamin K2, and full-potency doses of glutathione, resveratrol, piperine, lutein, zeaxanthin, and lycopene. We know, it's a lot.)
If I were not able to take the recommended multivitamin from my healthcare provider, this is the only supplement that would replace it in one go, without additional vitamins.
Why I take a multivitamin.
Historically, I don't metabolize certain B vitamins very well, so a multivitamin that provides a significant amount of B's in their active form (like ultimate multivitamin+) is attractive to me. I’m very active and have done a lot of blood tests and nutritional evaluations and have always been low in B vitamins, so it’s important that I supplement them in order to maintain daily and long-term health. Really, I'm looking for a supplement that I don’t have to supplement.
Final thoughts.
Right now I’m working with a doctor on a weight loss plan so I’m following a very low carb, high protein diet. With that, taking a well-rounded supplement is increasingly important to make sure that I’m getting everything I need that my diet isn’t necessarily providing at the moment.
Thankfully it was an easy transition from my previous multivitamin to the ultimate multivitamin+, and with two jars down (and at a price point of $5 less than the competition!) it’s safe to say I’m happy to be on the subscription plan.
