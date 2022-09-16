So many multivitamins on the market right now have a serving size of four capsules (or sometimes more), so when I saw that mbg had created a comprehensive supplement that was only two capsules per serving, I was intrigued—especially with a comparable, if not lower, price point.

This is one of the best multivitamins on the retail market. In fact, it’s just as good (if not better than!) the a vitamin my doctor turned me onto.