4 Filling Ancient Grains That Add Extra Protein To Your Meals

4 Filling Ancient Grains That Add Extra Protein To Your Meals

Eliza Sullivan
By Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen.
These 4 High-Protein Grains Are A+ For Making Your Meals More Filling

Image by Pixel Stories / Stocksy

October 27, 2021 — 22:09 PM

Anyone following a plant-based diet has likely heard one common question time and time again: How do you get enough protein? But the truth is, there are loads of vegan protein sources—some of which you might be eating already (like ancient grains, for instance). And even if you're not following a plant-based diet, a few more high-protein, veggie-packed meals can be a positive choice for your health.

Another reason it's worthwhile? If you find sometimes your dishes aren't keeping you full, using a protein-rich base can help keep you fuller, longer. In fact, a critical review by researchers at Harvard found evidence that eating more protein improves satiety of meals, especially in replacement of refined carbohydrates.

Among the easy-to-incorporate plant-proteins, particular ancient grains stand out as ideal protein-packed bases for delicious bowls or additions to warming soups. These four grains offer plenty of benefits beyond just protein too, but they're an easy way to infuse as much as 10 grams of protein in your meal.

1. Quinoa

Possibly one of the best known of the healthy grains, cooked quinoa also offers eight grams of protein per cup according to the USDA. Almost more notably, perhaps, it's a source of complete protein—meaning it has "significant levels" of all nine essential amino acids—and it's a good source of iron and magnesium, too. Because it's technically a seed as opposed to a true grain, quinoa is also gluten-free.

2. Amaranth

Also considered a complete protein, the USDA reports that 1 cup of cooked amaranth contains nine grams of protein. Perhaps lesser known than quinoa, it has three times the amount of fiber of traditional wheat and it's also a low-FODMAP food, meaning it might be easier on digestion for some people.

3. Kamut

Also known as khorasan wheat, this type of ancient grain isn't gluten-free. Each kernel is about twice the size of the modern varieties of wheat we know, so expect it to be a different eating experience than smaller grains like quinoa. According to the USDA one cup of cooked kamut provides 10 grams of protein, making it the most protein-packed grain on the list. You'll also often find it ground into a flour.

4. Teff

Rounding out the list is teff, another gluten-free grain and one that is also native to North Africa. The USDA says that 1 cup of cooked teff contains nearly 10 grams of protein, too—though it falls just a bit shy of actually hitting double digits. This ancient grain may also have a positive impact on the gut microbiome.

Regardless of if you're plant-based or not, using these grains in place of rice or pasta occasionally can be a perfect way to add a little more protein to a delicious dinner. And with their natural nutty flavors, they're a perfect fit for pairing with delicious fall and winter vegetables, like your favorite leafy greens and squashes.

