 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Trick Makes Cutting Squash Way Easier, So You Can Make These 6 Dishes

This Trick Makes Cutting Squash Way Easier, So You Can Make These 6 Dishes

Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer By Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
This Quick Trick Makes Prepping Hard-To-Cut Squash Way Easier

Image by Lumina / Stocksy

October 21, 2021 — 22:32 PM

If you, like me, are often seduced by the beauty of a whole squash in the produce section—only to get home and risk your fingers trying to break it down—this one's for you (and me, because, same).

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Take your functional nutrition expertise to the next level.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

With the larger varieties, like spaghetti squash and butternut squash, two steps can be particularly difficult: 1) cutting to split it in half and 2) peeling. But this three-minute hack can help make both those tasks a whole lot easier—and safer—so you can get cooking all those delicious squash-y recipes you've bookmarked for fall (or any of the recipes at the end of this article).

Advertisement

The three-minute trick that makes it all easier

Instead of battling with the squash immediately, take a moment to prepare it so your peeling and chopping becomes more leisurely—by softening the squash first. The simplest way to do that? Pop it in the microwave. But before you just go putting the whole squash in, there is a bit of prep to be done. Here's how to do it:

  1. Use a fork to poke holes all along the outside of the vegetable.
  2. (Carefully!) Cut off the top and bottom of the squash—two slices may still be annoying, but it's better than wrestling with it.
  3. Pop the squash in the microwave for around 3 to 4 minutes.
  4. Let it cool down some before grabbing it (it might hurt to grab right away) and then you can go to town with your peeler and paring knife.

While it may seem like a bit of extra work—if you've ever struggled to halve a spaghetti squash or to peel a butternut squash, this is the trick to try.

Advertisement

Looking for a little more squash inspiration?

If you're thinking: Great, now that I'm not afraid of them anymore, how should I use these giant veggies in my meals? Have no fear—we've got some suggestions.

Some of our favorite ways to use butternut, spaghetti, and other squashes in fall:

  • Butternut Squash Soup: From registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, this six ingredient soup will be even easier with this little trick. Get the recipe here.
  • Butternut Squash Pancakes: Give your breakfast table a surprising savory spin with these pancakes which pair maple syrup and parmesan cheese (just trust us). Get the recipe here.
  • Roasted Salmon, Spinach, and Butternut Squash Salad: Add this fall flavor to a classic salad with roasted salmon and spinach—complete with a tasty dressing. Get the recipe here.
  • Spaghetti Squash Ramen Soup: Like ramen, but low carb, this dish uses spaghetti squash as the noodles in a delicious bowl of mushroom-infused broth. Get the recipe here.
  • Roasted Winter Squash & Shallots: If you don't find winter squash yet, this dish can be adapted to any kind of squash you do get your hands on. Get the recipe here.
  • Chestnut & Apple Stuffed Squash: Calling for your choice of kabocha or butternut squash, this dish wouldn't be out of place as the centerpiece of a holiday meal. Get the recipe here.

So whether you're grabbing the go-to butternut or branching out more this fall, squash should definitely be on the menu—and now you can make sure you're prepping it safely, too.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Underrated Ancient Grain Has More Protein & Fiber Than Quinoa

Marissa Miller
This Underrated Ancient Grain Has More Protein & Fiber Than Quinoa
Recipes

This Simple 15-Minute Butternut Squash Is The Perfect Healthy Fall Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
This Simple 15-Minute Butternut Squash Is The Perfect Healthy Fall Dinner
Recipes

How To Transition 6 Fruits & Veggies Into Warm, Healthy Comfort Foods

Eliza Sullivan
How To Transition 6 Fruits & Veggies Into Warm, Healthy Comfort Foods
Motivation

I Tried Countless Trail Running Shoes — These 8 Are The Best By Far

Kristine Thomason
I Tried Countless Trail Running Shoes — These 8 Are The Best By Far
Mental Health

Your Attention Tanks Under High Stress: A Neuroscientist Says This May Help

Amishi Jha, Ph.D.
Your Attention Tanks Under High Stress: A Neuroscientist Says This May Help
Beauty

So You've Popped A Pimple — Here's Exactly What To Do To Speed Up Healing

Jamie Schneider
So You've Popped A Pimple — Here's Exactly What To Do To Speed Up Healing
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

The Unexpected Telltale Sign Your Beauty Products Are Irritating Your Skin

Jamie Schneider
The Unexpected Telltale Sign Your Beauty Products Are Irritating Your Skin
Integrative Health

The Surprising Reason Going Keto Can Mess With Your Sleep + How To Fix It

Jamie Schneider
The Surprising Reason Going Keto Can Mess With Your Sleep + How To Fix It
Spirituality

What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (& Avoid) During This Year's Scorpio Season

The AstroTwins
What Astrologers Want You To Embrace (& Avoid) During This Year's Scorpio Season
Personal Growth

These 20 Conflict Resolution Skills Will Change Your Work & Love Life

Farrah Daniel
These 20 Conflict Resolution Skills Will Change Your Work & Love Life
Integrative Health

10 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get Your Vitamin D Levels Up

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
10 Surprising Reasons You Can't Get Your Vitamin D Levels Up
Beauty

This Supplement Is Like Your Fall Skin Care Starter Pack*

Jamie Schneider
This Supplement Is Like Your Fall Skin Care Starter Pack*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-cut-squash-safely

Your article and new folder have been saved!