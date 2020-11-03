This Simple Roasted Squash Can Be Adapted To Use The Squash You Have
When winter squash shows up in farmers' markets and produce stands in the late days of summer, it's a signal to start the inevitable seasonal transition. It can be hard to give up tomatoes and corn and make a sharp U-turn towards cool-weather cooking.
Thank goodness for al the different colors, shapes and sizes winter squash come in—it keeps things interesting. Because I tend to scoop up different kinds of squash at once, I often make this with a combo of varieties.
You don't really need to peel the skin off acorn or delicata squash—it gets tender when cooked, and it helps keep the squash in shape. For a cheffy touch, try drizzling the squash with a tiny bit of aged balsamic vinegar when it comes out of the oven.
Roasted Winter Squash & Shallots
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 3 lbs acron, delicata, or kabocha winter squash, seeded peeled, if desired, and cut into 1 x 3-inch pieces
- 3 or 4 shallots, halved lengthwise and each half quartered in wedges
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- ½ cup fresh Italian parsley leaves
- Crushed red pepper, to taste
Method
- Preheat the oven to 425°F.
- Toss the squash and shallots on a large rimmed baking sheet with the olive oil and salt.
- Roast for 30 minutes, or until the squash is tender and deep golden brown on the edges.
- Scatter the parsley over the vegetables, and sprinkle them with the crushed red pepper to serve.
