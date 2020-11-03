When winter squash shows up in farmers' markets and produce stands in the late days of summer, it's a signal to start the inevitable seasonal transition. It can be hard to give up tomatoes and corn and make a sharp U-turn towards cool-weather cooking.

Thank goodness for al the different colors, shapes and sizes winter squash come in—it keeps things interesting. Because I tend to scoop up different kinds of squash at once, I often make this with a combo of varieties.

You don't really need to peel the skin off acorn or delicata squash—it gets tender when cooked, and it helps keep the squash in shape. For a cheffy touch, try drizzling the squash with a tiny bit of aged balsamic vinegar when it comes out of the oven.