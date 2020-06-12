mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes

It's Tomato Season! Here's An Idea To Preserve Them To Use All Year

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Heirloom Tomatoes

Image by Ewa Fournier le Ray / Unsplash

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 12, 2020 — 21:53 PM

Tomato season is in full swing. While the season is pretty long, winters are often spent cooking from canned tomato products. But while it's a bit easier to get our hands on fresh, flavorful tomatoes why not try preserving them for use in the colder, less tomato-friendly, months?

While there's multiple ways to do so, this abundantly simple preparation from The Ultimate Guide To Preserving Vegetables sets up your tomatoes to become the base of sauces, side dishes, and more. While the recipe calls for certain accompanying vegetables, herbs, and spices, this method of preservation can be adapted with the flavors that you like to use in your tomatoey dishes.

Not only will they likely taste better than store-bought canned tomatoes, it's also a more sustainable alternative, especially if you can use tomatoes from a local farmers market. Plus, this way you know exactly what's going into your mixture.

Author Angi Scheidner writes "I put those tomatoes in a baking dish with a few spices and pop it in the oven while I finish sorting through the rest of the garden harvest. By the time I’m done sorting, the tomatoes are ready to come out of the oven and get preserved for the freezer."

Frozen Roasted Tomato and Herb Sauce

Makes 3 half-pint jars

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 1–2 tbsp olive oil
  • 3 lbs paste tomatoes (plum tomatoes)
  • 1⁄4 lb onions, cut into quarters
  • 7 cloves garlic
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme
  • 1 tsp chopped fresh oregano
  • 1⁄2 tsp chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1 tbsp chopped fresh basil

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 250°F.
  2. Oil a cast-iron skillet or baking sheet with olive oil and put the tomatoes, onions, and garlic in it. Lightly brush the vegetables with the olive oil.
  3. Sprinkle the thyme, oregano, rosemary, and basil on top of the vegetables.
  4. Put the pan in the oven and bake the mixture for 45 minutes. When the vegetables are soft, remove the pan from the oven and allow the vegetables to cool.
  5. There are several things you can do with the cooled vegetables, depending on how you want to use them. You want to remove the tomato skins; they should easily slip off.
  6. You can put the vegetables and herbs in a bowl and slice through them with two knives. Or you can blend the vegetables and herbs into a chunky or smooth sauce. Or you can leave them as they are.
  7. Put the tomatoes and herbs in freezer-safe containers, label them and put them in the refrigerator overnight to cool. The next day, transfer the containers to the freezer to store them for up to a year.
Reprinted with permission from The Ultimate Guide to Preserving Vegetables by Angi Scheidner, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. 

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

A Quick Tip On How To Stabilize Your Blood Sugar Without Giving Up Carbs

Jason Wachob
A Quick Tip On How To Stabilize Your Blood Sugar Without Giving Up Carbs
Functional Food

Kale & Spinach Are Both Superfoods — But Which One Is Better For You?

Abby Moore
Kale & Spinach Are Both Superfoods — But Which One Is Better For You?
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Women's Health

Buh-Bye Cramps, Bloating & Moodiness: 5 Supplements To Ease Period Symptoms

Joni Sweet
Buh-Bye Cramps, Bloating & Moodiness: 5 Supplements To Ease Period Symptoms
Social Good

Learn Together: How To Start A Book Club Celebrating Black Voices

Emma Loewe
Learn Together: How To Start A Book Club Celebrating Black Voices
Beauty

The 12 Best Clean & Natural Mascaras For Gorgeous Lashes In One Swipe

Alexandra Engler
The 12 Best Clean & Natural Mascaras For Gorgeous Lashes In One Swipe
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Beauty

This Just In: California One Step Closer To Banning 12 Cosmetic Ingredients

Jamie Schneider
This Just In: California One Step Closer To Banning 12 Cosmetic Ingredients
Beauty

Yes, You Need To Clean Your Earrings Regularly: Here's How To Do It

Jamie Schneider
Yes, You Need To Clean Your Earrings Regularly: Here's How To Do It
Integrative Health

Research Shows The Pandemic Has Us Sleeping More — But Not Better

Sarah Regan
Research Shows The Pandemic Has Us Sleeping More — But Not Better
Beauty

Summer's Here: The 10 Best Mineral Sunscreens For Every Skin Tone

Alexandra Engler
Summer's Here: The 10 Best Mineral Sunscreens For Every Skin Tone
Off-the-Grid

No, You Can't Recycle Masks & Other PPE Disposal Questions, Answered

Emma Loewe
No, You Can't Recycle Masks & Other PPE Disposal Questions, Answered
Integrative Health

The Unexpected Beauty Benefit Of Taking A Hemp Supplement For Stress*

Amanda Quadrini
The Unexpected Beauty Benefit Of Taking A Hemp Supplement For Stress*
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-preserve-tomatoes-to-use-all-year-sauce-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!