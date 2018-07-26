Smart Tips For Using Up Your Entire Farmer's Market Haul

Nobody likes throwing food in the trash—it's a waste of money and resources that ladders up into a global issue: We never eat roughly one-third of all the food we produce.

While composting your scraps is a step in the right direction, avoiding them altogether is even better. Wen-Jay Ying, the founder of Local Roots, is on a mission to help New Yorkers do just that. "I see a lot of people saying that eating food that looks funny is a way to fight food waste. I think it's important to evolve that conversation since most food waste happens in the kitchen, whether it's at home or in a restaurant," she tells mbg.

Ying's company connects people with fresh produce, meats, and cheeses that have been grown within 250 miles of the city, distributing it at pickup locations around NYC. The CSA program also adds a layer of education by offering sustainable cooking tips and opportunities to build community.

Ying was given the Entrepreneur of the Year award by Mayor Bloomberg when she started the company in 2011 at age 26, and since then she's noticed how the rise of social media has fundamentally changed our relationship to food. On one hand, platforms like Instagram have given us unparalleled access to farmers and the people making our food. On the other, they've placed a lot of importance on how our meals look.

According to Ying, helping the planet with your next meal means adopting little routines in the kitchen to help your food go further, no matter aesthetics. Here, she shares some of her favorite ways to make the most of every part of your market haul this time of year.