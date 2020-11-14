This Stuffed Squash Is A Contender For A Plant-Based Thanksgiving Main

One of life’s cold-weather pleasures is roasted chestnuts, usually available fresh in markets for only a short time each year. For more convenient year-round choices, shelled chestnuts can be found at well-stocked supermarkets and gourmet shops, but they can be quite expensive. If you live near an Asian market, look for shelled roasted chestnuts in shelf-stable bags—that’s where I get mine for about a dollar a bag.

For the best results, the bread cubes should be dried before using them in the stuffing. To do this, preheat the oven to 225°F Spread the bread cubes in a single layer on baking pans and bake for about 30 minutes, then set aside to cool. Alternatively, set the bread cubes out at room temperature for a day or two to dry out. Use gluten-free bread to make this recipe gluten-free.