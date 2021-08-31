mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
This Cooking Hack Makes Tomatoes 10x Healthier For Your Skin (Derm Approved!)

This Cooking Hack Makes Tomatoes 10x Healthier For Your Skin (Derm Approved!)

Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
This Cooking Hack Makes Tomatoes 10x Healthier For Your Skin

Image by puhhha / Istock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 31, 2021 — 21:35 PM

Foods for glowing skin—oh, how we’ve waxed poetic on the nutritious list. Yes, some foods (namely, high-fat, water dense staples) are known for their complexion-changing properties, and you might already incorporate some of these into your diet. What you consume shows up on your skin, folks, so why not literally feed your skin with antioxidants and healthy fats?

Board-certified dermatologist Joyce Park, M.D., highlights a few of her favorite players over on TikTok: She numbers off some regular crowd pleasers, like omega-3-rich salmon, leafy greens, and brightly colored fruits and veggies. And within that last bucket, she specifically touts tomatoes—well, cooked tomatoes. 

Below, find exactly what makes cooked tomatoes such a skin-healthy upgrade.

Why cooked tomatoes are A+ for glowing skin. 

Tomatoes are chock-full of antioxidants: specifically quercetin, vitamin C, and lycopene—a powerful carotenoid that gives tomatoes their deep red hue. The latter in particular has some pretty impressive benefits for skin health: One study found that ingesting tomato-derived products rich in lycopene was associated with better photoprotection and decreased sensitivity to sunburns; another found that high amounts of lycopene in the skin was correlated with a smoother texture

OK, so tomatoes are loaded with lycopene, which is super for skin health. But here’s the thing: Cooking your tomatoes increases the bioavailability of the carotenoid. Research backs this up, as one study demonstrated that additionally heating tomatoes had significantly enhanced the participants’ lycopene response

In terms of how long tomatoes need to cook, it’s a little unclear. In the aforementioned study, the tomatoes were boiled for one hour before serving; however, another study found that heating tomatoes for 15 minutes is all you need—they concur that heating the tomatoes does influence their antioxidant content, but 15 minutes had no significant difference compared to 30 minutes. 

In terms of what this means for you and your skin, consider it a sign to whip up some homemade pasta sauce or a cozy dish of baked eggs. Better yet, pair your stewed tomatoes with a glug of olive oil: Research shows that the two are particularly bioavailable lycopene sources, since the antioxidant shows greater intestinal absorption in association with fat. 

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

Look, at the end of the day, any antioxidant-rich fruit or veggie can contribute to your glowing complexion—raw tomatoes included. Although, if you want to elevate their power just a tad, try sautéing, baking, or boiling your tomatoes before chucking them into your meals. 

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Associate Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Associate Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and health. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work...

More On This Topic

Home

Thinking About Giving Your Dog CBD? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Jennifer Chesak
Thinking About Giving Your Dog CBD? Here's Everything You Need To Know
Beauty

You Have To Eat This Much Salmon To Get Enough Astaxanthin (Spoiler: It’s A Lot)

Jamie Schneider
You Have To Eat This Much Salmon To Get Enough Astaxanthin (Spoiler: It’s A Lot)
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Motivation

9 Best Yoga Shorts That Offer Comfort & Support From Downward Dog To Savasana

Kristine Thomason
9 Best Yoga Shorts That Offer Comfort & Support From Downward Dog To Savasana
Home

Get A Jump-Start On Your Fall Wardrobe With This All-Star Eco Fabric

Alex Shea
Get A Jump-Start On Your Fall Wardrobe With This All-Star Eco Fabric
Integrative Health

Can't Sleep? 9 Potential Reasons Why—Plus What You Can Do About It

Sarah Regan
Can't Sleep? 9 Potential Reasons Why—Plus What You Can Do About It
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

A Dream Specialist Interprets 8 Of The Weirdest Dreams We've Ever Had

Sarah Regan
A Dream Specialist Interprets 8 Of The Weirdest Dreams We've Ever Had
Recipes

This Healing Herbal Tonic Has Been Used For Millennia — Here's How To Make It

Metta Murdaya
This Healing Herbal Tonic Has Been Used For Millennia — Here's How To Make It
Personal Growth

Were You The "Golden Child" Growing Up? How It Can Affect You In Adulthood

Stephanie Barnes
Were You The "Golden Child" Growing Up? How It Can Affect You In Adulthood
Personal Growth

A Psychiatrist's Tip To Help You Feel "Less Like A Tumbleweed" In Everyday Life

Jamie Schneider
A Psychiatrist's Tip To Help You Feel "Less Like A Tumbleweed" In Everyday Life
Love

9 Tips For Dealing With Heartache, According To Relationship Experts

Sarah Regan
9 Tips For Dealing With Heartache, According To Relationship Experts
Mental Health

The Best Movements For Mental Health (That You Can Do From Your Desk)

Amy Weintraub, MFA, E-RYT 500
The Best Movements For Mental Health (That You Can Do From Your Desk)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/why-cooked-tomatoes-are-super-for-glowing-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!