Why cooked tomatoes are A+ for glowing skin. 

Tomatoes are chock-full of antioxidants: specifically quercetin, vitamin C, and lycopene—a powerful carotenoid that gives tomatoes their deep red hue. The latter in particular has some pretty impressive benefits for skin health: One study found that ingesting tomato-derived products rich in lycopene was associated with better photoprotection and decreased sensitivity to sunburns; another found that high amounts of lycopene in the skin was correlated with a smoother texture.

OK, so tomatoes are loaded with lycopene, which is super for skin health. But here’s the thing: Cooking your tomatoes increases the bioavailability of the carotenoid. Research backs this up, as one study demonstrated that additionally heating tomatoes had significantly enhanced the participants’ lycopene response.

In terms of how long tomatoes need to cook, it’s a little unclear. In the aforementioned study, the tomatoes were boiled for one hour before serving; however, another study found that heating tomatoes for 15 minutes is all you need—they concur that heating the tomatoes does influence their antioxidant content, but 15 minutes had no significant difference compared to 30 minutes.

In terms of what this means for you and your skin, consider it a sign to whip up some homemade pasta sauce or a cozy dish of baked eggs. Better yet, pair your stewed tomatoes with a glug of olive oil: Research shows that the two are particularly bioavailable lycopene sources, since the antioxidant shows greater intestinal absorption in association with fat.