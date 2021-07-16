This Mediterranean-Inspired Breakfast Is Packed With Veggies (And So Delicious)

I don't know about you, but I'm a pretty big breakfast fan. From mbg's favorite healthy breakfasts to plant-based options, I'm always adding to my list of go-to's for the morning hours—especially when recipes are nutritious, simple, and not too fussy.

Now that we're entertaining again, I've also been in search of dishes that can feed a crowd, without too much fiddly frying of eggs or flipping of pancakes—and this recipe from recipe developer and TikTok star Shereen Pavlides is perfect for a crowd.

From her new book Cooking with Shereen from Scratch, it combines eggs with a mix of bright summer veggies and a little bit of cheese, and hits a ton of good nutrients so you're starting your day strong. "This is a breakfast twist on a classic, summer vegetable dish called briám," she writes, "It’s Greek!"