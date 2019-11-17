Many of your favorite spices are not only adding flavor but also providing anti-inflammatory properties. While turmeric gets a lot of the spotlight (and rightfully so; a ton of studies have shown its anti-inflammatory effects), all spices and herbs contain unique, health-promoting qualities—and their flavors pair perfectly with fall produce. Toss your veggies with turmeric, cinnamon, or chopped rosemary with a generous pinch of fine-grain sea salt before roasting with a high-quality oil (see No. 3 for more on that). You can also use spices and herbs to turn a basic three-ingredient soup into something that tastes gourmet. Simply sauté a diced yellow onion in avocado oil or olive oil in a medium pot until translucent, then add a generous pinch of sea salt and peeled, chopped fall squash or root veggie of choice (acorn squash, butternut squash, parsnips, sweet potatoes—all work great!). Top with veggie broth and cook until the veggie is easily pierced by a fork, then blend with your spice of choice until smooth. Moroccan seasonings like harissa play well with the sweet warmth of butternut squash while parsnips love cardamom, cinnamon, and star anise. Play around—you could have a different dinner with almost the exact same ingredients almost every night simply by changing the spice blend!