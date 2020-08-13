The terms “lactose intolerance” and “milk allergy” are often used interchangeably, but they’re not the same condition, and understanding the difference may help you decide if cutting out dairy actually makes sense for you.

“An allergy and intolerance are drastically different,” Jones says. “Allergies are hypersensitivity reactions of the immune system, while intolerances are discomfort to a food or food component, due to the body's inability to effectively digest and absorb the food." She adds that dairy intolerances are much more prevalent than allergies.

As people age, many lose their ability to digest lactose, the prevalent sugar in milk. This condition, called lactose intolerance, affects about 65% of adults, and can cause uncomfortable symptoms like gas, diarrhea, and bloating. A dairy allergy is much more serious and much more rare. When someone is allergic to milk, they actually have an immune reaction to the casein or whey proteins in the product. This can create unpleasant symptoms like hives and itching, or it can escalate to something severe and life-threatening, like anaphylaxis.

“Lactose intolerance is much more common, but doesn’t always mean cutting out dairy completely,” Roizen says. “Many people who have lactose intolerance can still tolerate small amounts of dairy. It’s also important to note that there are several dairy products that come from cows but have very small amounts of lactose, like colostrum supplements and kefir.”