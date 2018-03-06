Bovine Colostrum 101: The Gut-Healing Supplement That Should Be On Your Radar

While it is biologically necessary for newborns, there is a lot of developing research on how colostrum and its vital nutrients can be beneficial throughout your entire life. No, I am not saying you need to go out and buy breast milk online. (Yes, that’s a thing!) These days, supplements are usually derived from bovine colostrum: colostrum from cows. Although bovine colostrum is slightly lower in nutrients than human colostrum, it still contains growth factors, immunoglobulin antibodies (IgA), and lactoferrin that support optimal health.

Even though it may be a seemingly new concept for us today, adults have used bovine colostrum for thousands of years, particularly in the field of ayurvedic medicine. And after all, in reality bovine colostrum is just a more nutrient-dense version of what we have been encouraged to drink for years—you know, to achieve strong bones and all that.

But if this still sounds a little bit too far out there for you, let’s nerd out a bit and look at all the fun research on the benefits of bovine colostrum, all of which I have seen firsthand in my functional medicine clinic. Maybe I’ll even convince you to add this supplement to your wellness routine.