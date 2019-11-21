Colostrum Powder: How Effective Is It, Really?

Colostrum is referred to as "liquid gold" or "first milk." That’s because it is the first round of milk that a mother’s body produces after giving birth. It’s literally available on demand once the placenta has been delivered, and it contains a complex concentration of healing and strengthening ingredients.

Colostrum ranges from a clear to a yellow hue and is packed full of immunoglobulins to help boost a newborn’s immature immune system, fight off microorganisms, and provide nourishing fats as well as other nutrients specifically tailored to that newborn.

As research continues to come out and reveal the unique properties of breast milk, trends are pushing adult athletes, health enthusiasts, and beauty mavens to seek out colostrum—of the bovine kind, that is—for themselves. Some claim that colostrum powder, often sourced from cows or goats, provides immunity, boosts energy levels, and promotes growth.

If this piques your interest and you’re wondering whether you should spend the money to try out this new trend, read on.