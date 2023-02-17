Drinking This Many Cups Of Coffee A Day Enhances Brain Function, Research Finds

The study found that people who regularly drank 3-4 cups of coffee per day (writer proudly raises her hand) had the strongest brain structure when looking at several factors including preserved cortical thickness5 , which is generally associated with higher intelligence.

The improvement was seen trending upward from those who drank no coffee to those who drank more, progressing at each tier but then leveling out once people hit 3-4 cups of coffee per day, suggesting a threshold for brain health and cognition benefits.

However, the study design wasn't perfect. The authors noted that the study was performed on a relatively small and homogenous group. They also pointed out that those who drank more coffee tended to be healthier and more highly educated to begin with, and these potential confounding factors could not be ruled out. They also wrote that more research was needed to determine whether decaffeinated coffee has similar effects.

Even so, these initial findings add to a large body of evidence supporting the notion that coffee is good for your brain and overall health.

Coffee has been shown to slow down cognitive decline6 and potentially reduce the risks of both Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease7 . Additionally, a 2017 meta-analysis of coffee’s health8 effects found coffee to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular disease and cancer, as well as neurological, metabolic, and liver conditions. Although not all of these studies considered the exact number of cups of coffee, several of them reference the 3-4-cup threshold for optimal benefits.