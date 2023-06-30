The term "electrolytes" has become something of a buzzword in the fitness and health space. You've likely heard of them from a trainer or wellness enthusiast, but what are electrolytes and what do they do for the body?

To put it simply, leading functional medicine physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. tells mindbodygreen that electrolytes are a category of electrically charged essential minerals the body both produces and derives from food and beverages. Minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, phosphate, chloride, and sodium are all examples of important electrolytes.

According to Gandhi, electrolytes are vital to sustaining a healthy body and mind as they "balance our fluid levels, maintain our blood pH, help to keep our muscles, nerves, heart, and brain cells working, help to transport nutrients to our cells, and excrete toxins out of our cells." In other words: They're more than post-workout fuel.