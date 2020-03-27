Lemons have many widely known uses: They can add a refreshing zest to your water, help clean household items, and add flavor to numerous dishes. Many people only consider using its juice and pulp. But here’s the thing: If you’re only using the juice and discarding the peel, you may be missing out.

Lemons are blessed with many natural health benefits, and no part of them should go to waste. Here are the major advantages of using the whole lemon (especially the peel!).