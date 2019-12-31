3 Apple Cider Vinegar Cocktails To Help You Detox While You Party

Preparation

1. Place all ingredients besides the garnish in a tall glass with a few ice cubes. Stir to mix with a spoon. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2. Spear the pickle and lime wedge with a wooden spear if you have one. Rest it on the top of the glass (and or just add to the drink). Add the celery stick, swirl a few times and serve.

Please enjoy responsibly! If you have a medical condition or an abuse issue that would prohibit drinking, or you plan on driving, please do not drink alcohol.