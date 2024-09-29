Skip to Content
Recipes

This Spicy Kale Salad Will Actually Keep You Full & Satiated

Alex Snodgrass
Alex Snodgrass
September 29, 2024
By Alex Snodgrass
Recipe Developer & Founder of The Defined Dish
Alex Snodgrass is a recipe developer, health enthusiast, and founder of the popular blog and social media outlet The Defined Dish. Her first two books, The Defined Dish and The Comfortable Kitchen, were instant New York Times bestsellers. Her recipes use better-for-you ingredients and are known for being simple, easy, and full of flavor.
Curried Chicken and Kale Salad
Image by Kristen Kilpatrick
September 29, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

This delicious and nutritious kale salad is filled with so many delightful flavors! The creamy dressing comes together quickly by simply blending goat cheese with a store-bought harissa and a few additional ingredients. The result is out-of-this-world flavor.

The dressing is then tossed with kale, apples, golden raisins, and crunchy pumpkin seeds and topped off with warm chicken that is sautéed with curry powder and cumin. All the flavors marry together so beautifully for the perfect salad!

This is a great meal-prep-friendly lunch—simply store the components in separate containers until you're ready to serve. 

Curried Chicken & Kale Salad With Creamy Harissa Dressing

Makes: 4 servings

Total time: 30 minutes

Dietary: Gluten-free, grain-free

Ingredients

For the creamy harissa dressing 

  • ¼ cup crumbled goat cheese 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons spicy or mild harissa sauce (I use Mina brand) 
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (about 1 lemon) 
  • 1 teaspoon champagne vinegar 
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt 
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 

For the chicken

  • 1½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut into ½-inch cubes 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder 
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder 
  • ½ teaspoon smoked paprika 
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice (about ½ lemon) 

For the salad

  • 8 cups deribbed and finely chopped lacinato kale (about 2 bunches) 
  • 2 cups baby arugula 
  • 1 medium Honeycrisp apple, cored and cut into 2-inch-long thin matchsticks 
  • ¼ cup golden raisins
  • ½ cup salted roasted pumpkin seeds
  • ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh dill FOR SERVING 
  • ⅓ cup crumbled goat cheese 
  • ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh dill

Directions

  1. Make the creamy harissa dressing: In a blender or using an immersion blender in a wide-mouth jar, combine the dressing ingredients. Blend until the dressing is completely smooth. Set aside while you assemble the rest of the salad. This keeps in the fridge for 3 to 5 days. 
  2. Cook the chicken: Pat the chicken dry with paper towels. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium heat. Add the chicken to the skillet and season with the salt, pepper, curry powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and cumin. Toss to combine and cook, tossing occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and golden brown on all sides, 6 to 8 minutes. During the last minute of cooking, add the lemon juice to deglaze the pan. Toss to combine until each piece is evenly coated with lemon and spices. Remove from the heat and set aside. 
  3. Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, combine the kale, arugula, apple, raisins, pumpkin seeds, and dill. Pour a few tablespoons of the dressing onto the salad and toss until the kale is evenly coated and slightly wilted, 1 to 2 minutes.
  4. Divide the salad among four bowls, then evenly distribute the warm cooked chicken over it. Finish with the goat cheese crumbles, a drizzle of extra dressing, and the dill.

Protein check

One serving has about 54 grams of protein.

From Dinner Tonight by Alex Snodgrass. Copyright © 2023 by The Defined Dish LLC. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow Cookbooks, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

