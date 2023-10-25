Molly Baz is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author, recipe developer and video host whose number one goal in life is to convince the world that cooking is fun, and not that hard to do if you’re properly set up. When she’s not writing books, Molly hosts a subscription digital recipe club, The Club, where she drops weekly new recipes for her fans. When she’s not doing that, you can find her at home sipping on a glass of Drink This Wine, (that’s her natural wine company!) in her butter-colored kitchen filming her hit Youtube series “Hit The Kitch,” a casual, never-too-serious, but always educational cooking show. Molly lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Ben, and their teeny-tiny weenie dog, Tuna.