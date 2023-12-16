Advertisement
This 6-Ingredient Lemon Feta Salmon Makes A Restaurant Quality Dinner You Heart Will Thank You For
Salmon is a quintessential health food, and for good reason. It has some of the highest omega-3 fatty acids contents of any fish, which has been shown to lower heart disease risk1 and benefit blood pressure2. If you're among those who track their heart rate variability, or HRV, omega-3s can help you there too2.
While there is no recommended daily value for total omega-3s, the Dietary Guidelines For Americans suggest eating two servings of fish per week in order to hit at least 250-500 milligrams of omega-3s per day, or 1750-3500 milligrams per week. And while most Americans are missing the mark on omega-3s, one 3.5 ounce serving of Atlantic salmon contains 2,209 milligrams of omega-3s3. A six ounce serving, like that found in this recipe, would get you to 3,786 milligrams. And that's not to mention the protein, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 in salmon.
But just because it packs a nutritional punch doesn't mean salmon has to be boring. With feta, pistachios, and lemon, this recipe is creamy, crunchy and bright, and can be on the table in a half hour.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup shelled pistachios
- 4 wild Alaska salmon fillets, 6-ounces each
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons ghee
- 1 lemon, cut into 8 wedges
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta
- 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
Directions
Toast the pistachios
Preheat the oven to 350F. Spread the pistachios on a small baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes, or until they smell toasty. When cool, coarsely chop the pistachios and set aside.
Tip: Place them in small zip-close bag and gently bash with a rolling pin until they are in pieces, but not pulverized.
Pan sear the salmon
Season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper. Melt the ghee in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the ghee is hot, add the salmon pieces to the skillet with the skinless sides down. Cook for 2 minutes without moving, or until a golden crust forms and the fish easily releases from the skillet when you peek with a spatula.
Turn the fish over and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through. A thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the salmon should register at 120-125F. The exact time will vary according to the thickness of the fillets.
Transfer the salmon to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes, during which time the salmon will continue to cook.
Plate, garnish and serve
Transfer the fillets to 4 plates. Immediately spoon 1/2 teaspoon of ghee on top of each fillet to melt, and use 4 of the lemon wedges to sprinkle each fillet with lemon juice. Sprinkle with the crumbled feta, pistachios and parsley and serve with remaining lemon wedges.
Protein Check
Reprinted with permission from the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*
Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
If Coffee Makes You Bloated, You May Be Drinking It The Wrong Way
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.
A 5-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup With Secret Digestion-Supporting Ingredients*
Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
If Coffee Makes You Bloated, You May Be Drinking It The Wrong Way
Jillian Kubala, M.S., R.D.