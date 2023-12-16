While there is no recommended daily value for total omega-3s, the Dietary Guidelines For Americans suggest eating two servings of fish per week in order to hit at least 250-500 milligrams of omega-3s per day, or 1750-3500 milligrams per week. And while most Americans are missing the mark on omega-3s, one 3.5 ounce serving of Atlantic salmon contains 2,209 milligrams of omega-3s3 . A six ounce serving, like that found in this recipe, would get you to 3,786 milligrams. And that's not to mention the protein, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 in salmon.