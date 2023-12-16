Skip to Content
Recipes

This 6-Ingredient Lemon Feta Salmon Makes A Restaurant Quality Dinner You Heart Will Thank You For

December 16, 2023
Filet of salmon on a white plate with feta and pistachios and a rose gold fork
Image by mbg creative x Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute
December 16, 2023

Salmon is a quintessential health food, and for good reason. It has some of the highest omega-3 fatty acids contents of any fish, which has been shown to lower heart disease risk1 and benefit blood pressure2. If you're among those who track their heart rate variability, or HRV, omega-3s can help you there too2.

While there is no recommended daily value for total omega-3s, the Dietary Guidelines For Americans suggest eating two servings of fish per week in order to hit at least 250-500 milligrams of omega-3s per day, or 1750-3500 milligrams per week. And while most Americans are missing the mark on omega-3s, one 3.5 ounce serving of Atlantic salmon contains 2,209 milligrams of omega-3s3. A six ounce serving, like that found in this recipe, would get you to 3,786 milligrams. And that's not to mention the protein, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 in salmon.

But just because it packs a nutritional punch doesn't mean salmon has to be boring. With feta, pistachios, and lemon, this recipe is creamy, crunchy and bright, and can be on the table in a half hour.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup shelled pistachios
  • 4 wild Alaska salmon fillets, 6-ounces each
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons ghee
  • 1 lemon, cut into 8 wedges
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Directions

1.

Toast the pistachios

Preheat the oven to 350F. Spread the pistachios on a small baking sheet and bake for 8-10 minutes, or until they smell toasty. When cool, coarsely chop the pistachios and set aside.

Tip: Place them in small zip-close bag and gently bash with a rolling pin until they are in pieces, but not pulverized.

2.

 Pan sear the salmon

Season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper. Melt the ghee in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When the ghee is hot, add the salmon pieces to the skillet with the skinless sides down. Cook for 2 minutes without moving, or until a golden crust forms and the fish easily releases from the skillet when you peek with a spatula.

Turn the fish over and cook for an additional 3-5 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through. A thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the salmon should register at 120-125F. The exact time will vary according to the thickness of the fillets.

Transfer the salmon to a platter and let rest for 5 minutes, during which time the salmon will continue to cook.

3.

Plate, garnish and serve

Transfer the fillets to 4 plates. Immediately spoon 1/2 teaspoon of ghee on top of each fillet to melt, and use 4 of the lemon wedges to sprinkle each fillet with lemon juice. Sprinkle with the crumbled feta, pistachios and parsley and serve with remaining lemon wedges.

Protein Check

A serving of this recipe (1 fillet) contains about 40 grams of protein.

Reprinted with permission from the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute.

