Recipes

This Super Satisfying Chicken Shawarma Salad Packs Protein & Flavor

Sabrina Ghayour
Author:
Sabrina Ghayour
March 11, 2024
Sabrina Ghayour
Chef & Food Writer
By Sabrina Ghayour
Chef & Food Writer
Sabrina Ghayour is a self-taught home cook turned chef, cookery teacher, food writer, and author of seven cookbooks.
Chicken Shawarma Salad
Image by Kris Kirkham
March 11, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We go through a lot of shawarma in my house, mainly because everyone loves kebabs. But when I’m feeling like I need a lighter meal, I make my chicken shawarma salad. It has all the components of a classic shawarma but with lettuce instead of flatbread and, truth be told, I love it. I also now bake the chicken in the oven so that it’s even easier to make and means I can continue doing other things around the house until it’s ready. It is a A and should you have a bigger appetite, then yes, of course, you can serve it with some wraps or flatbread on the side.

Chicken Shawarma Salad

Serves 4

For the chicken

  • 1¼ lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • ¼ cup Greek yogurt, plus extra to serve
  • 2 teaspoons garlic granules
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • juice of 1/2 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • Maldon sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

For the salad

  • 1 head of lettuce, sliced
  • 4 large tomatoes, halved and sliced
  • 1 large red onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 4 to 6 large pickled cucumbers (the long Middle Eastern variety are ideal), sliced diagonally
  • ½ small pack (about 1/2oz) of fresh cilantro, coarsely chopped, plus extra to garnish (optional)
  • juice of 1/2 lemon
  • olive oil
  • chilli sauce, such as Sriracha, to serve

Protein Check

One serving of this recipe contains about 30 grams of protein.

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 415°F. Line a roasting pan with parchment paper.
  2. Put all the chicken ingredients into a mixing bowl and season generously with salt and pepper, then use your hands to mix well and ensure the marinade coats the top and underside of each thigh. 
  3. Transfer the chicken thighs to the lined pan and roast for 40 to 45 minutes until lovely and charred and cooked through. Remove from the oven, slice the cooked chicken thinly, and set aside.
  4. Place all the salad ingredients together on a large platter. Squeeze over the lemon juice, drizzle with a little olive oil, and season well with salt and pepper. Then gently toss together, add the chicken slices, and toss again. Drizzle with the yogurt and some chilli sauce, and scatter with a little extra cilantro if desired. This needs no accompaniment.

Excerpted from FLAVOR by Sabrina Ghayour, Aster, with Photography by Kris Kirkham.

Need A Savory Breakfast Idea? Try This Herby Sheet Pan Frittata
Recipes

Need A Savory Breakfast Idea? Try This Herby Sheet Pan Frittata

Olga Massov & Sanaë Lemoine

This "Everything Skin Smoothie" Is Jam-Packed With Nutrients Sans Added Sugar
Recipes

This "Everything Skin Smoothie" Is Jam-Packed With Nutrients Sans Added Sugar

Hannah Frye

Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type
Functional Food

Coffee Always Made Me Anxious & Jittery — Until I Tried This Type

Jennifer Northrop

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance
Functional Food

I'm A Functional MD & This Banana-Coffee Smoothie Is A+ For Hormone Balance

Jamie Schneider

Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More
Functional Food

Most People Aren't Eating Enough Of This Carb — 7 Ways To Get More

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

3 Cringey Cooking Mistakes & How To Fix Them, From A Trained Chef
Functional Food

3 Cringey Cooking Mistakes & How To Fix Them, From A Trained Chef

Jason Wachob

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition
Functional Food

I Study Brain Health & Longevity: This Is My Favorite Breakfast For Cognition

Hannah Frye

Trying To Build Muscle? Add One Of These Whey Proteins To Your Routine*
Functional Food

Trying To Build Muscle? Add One Of These Whey Proteins To Your Routine*

Emma Loewe

Need An Easy High-Protein Lunch? Try This Spicy Sesame Chicken Salad
Recipes

Need An Easy High-Protein Lunch? Try This Spicy Sesame Chicken Salad

Tiffy Chen

